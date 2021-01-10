Pantone Color Institute's 'shades of the year' invoke energising yet subdued mood

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Think gritty concrete. Think solid steel. Think blooming sunflowers dancing in the wind. This year, Pantone Color Institute, the global authority on colour, has revealed two Colours of the Year—Ultimate Grey and Illuminating—a shade of grey and a shade of yellow, respectively.

​Both hues are related to ‘strength and hope’, says the institute, invoking an energising yet firm and subdued mood. Although two independent hues, the institute believes they “accompany each other and perfectly express the mood of the year”.

As its executive director Leatrice Eiseman, says in a statement, “We need to feel that everything is going to be better, it is something essential for the human soul. In a context in which people seek to strengthen themselves with energy, clarity and hope to overcome a situation of sustained uncertainty, encouraging and full of life tones satisfy our search for vitality.”

While Illuminating is a bright and cheerful yellow sparkling with vivacity, Ultimate Grey is emblematic of solid and dependable elements. As Yashraj Bhaiya, founder, Label Varsha, says, “These hues represent an optimistic turn of events. They aim to provide the stability and reassurance that we all need right now. With the trickledown effect in place, fashion can be expected to spread a wave of positivity throughout the world—from haute couture to streetwear.”

Agrees Laksheeta Govil, founder of Fizzy Goblet, “Fashion has the ability to change our mood, channelled through the aesthetic we choose. With colours that encourage positive feelings, fashion in 2021 can be a signifier of hope as we pull through these unprecedented times. After the year we have all had, what we need is fortitude and stability. These two shades signify just that. Ultimate Grey is representative of dependability and the warm yellow Illuminating is a ray of optimism.”

Both shades can very easily blend into everyday wear, especially athletic wear. When it comes to occasion wear, the warm yellow is already a popular shade within Indian festive wardrobes. The grey could be a great addition to evening wear options, believes Govil, and goes on to add that Ultimate Grey in footwear can blend in seamlessly and champion the clothes while Illuminating can be a statement element to elevate an outfit. And as Bhaiya says, “While Illuminating is already a crowd-pleaser in our traditional wear, Ultimate Grey will translate beautifully on Indian textiles and pair well with oxidised silver jewellery.”

Designer Archana Jaju believes both shades are perfect interpretations of what the world is looking forward to—an end to the darkness. “It’s also a great option to layer both the colours together keeping the grey as the base while using yellow to give it a pop of colour,” she says.

Namrata Lodha, founder of Myaraa, affirms, “Yellow is the colour of the sun, smiley faces and sunflowers. It’s a happy, youthful hue, full of hope and positivity. It certainly grabs your attention.” She, however, cautions on the use of its various shades, “A bright yellow is a useful way of highlighting or accenting a design, a pale or warm yellow can look natural and healthy, while neon yellow can instead be very artificial.”

Indeed, with Ultimate Grey and Illuminating dominating fashion, furniture and décor items, not to mention interior design and the beauty industry, it looks like 2021 is going to be all about strength and something sunny.