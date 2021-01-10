STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trinkets to treasure: The Jewel Factor brings versatile jewellery for all seasons

​A striking hybrid between Indian and Western design influences, its jewellery is mostly brass-based or with 18-carat gold plating, combined with crystals, beads, pleather and sequins.

Jewels

Available on their website, www.thejewelfactor.com.

If you’re looking for jewellery that’s not just easy on the eye, but easy on the pocket as well, check out The Jewel Factor, an online e-commerce brand. 

Be it a collection of earrings that could be paired with both evening gowns or ethnic wear, the brand ranges from statement to curated pieces, wedding jewellery to beachwear jewellery following the motto ‘not everyone fits in one box’.

Hailing from a family business background of diamonds and fine jewellery, founder Priti Mandhana launched The Jewel Factor with a desire to experiment with style whilst making it more accessible and affordable. 

As an Indian girl who grew up in Hong Kong, lived a few years in London and is now residing in India; Priti drew inspiration from the cultures she imbibed, the work experiences she garnered, the people she met and the places she travelled to. 

An avid follower of the craft from a young age to graduating from Central Saint Martins and a BA in Fashion Jewellery from London College of Fashion, founder Priti honed her craft and delved deeper into the world of jewels over the years.

Available on their website, www.thejewelfactor.com, other multi-designer e-commerce websites and marketplaces such as Amazon, the brand also showcases its pieces in private shows and exhibitions.

Jewel Factor
