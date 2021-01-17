STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

This Hyderabad-based filmmaker says he made world’s first short film on Mars with zero budget

Ranjith Arvapally believes he made the world’s first short film on Mars with zero budget.

Published: 17th January 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

his shooting set

Ranjith Arvapally believes he made the world’s first short film on Mars with zero budget. This Hyderabad-based short film director who has made 30 such films says that this experiment was the result of his inability to raise money and his ability to shoot this crowdsourced movie as a showcase of what he can do with zero budget.

His movie, Mars—The Unexpected Journey, is an experiment that seems to be getting the thumbs-up from the filmmaking community.  

The 20-minute movie is now on YouTube with subtitles in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and English. It’s also streaming on Amazon Prime.

This automobile engineering graduate, who hails from Medak in Telangana, says that his experiment forced him to play many roles: director, writer, DOP, lyricist, visual effects (VFX) editor, actor and photographer. “A director should have a complete grip on all the 24 crafts that go into filmmaking,” he states.

Ranjith Arvapally

YouTube is replete with second-grade love, sex and crime films, and Arvapally wanted to do something different. This kind of movie gives scope to showcase my skill, he shares.

His friends and family helped him out by enacting a few roles but the movie essentially runs on VFX.

“I worked as an associate director for a Telugu film, directed by Anil. But we filmmakers know that we all have to first prove talent to get offers and to do that one needs tons of money.” Arvapally has used a Nikon DSLR and used editing apps on his smartphone.

It took him seven days to shoot this movie which has 95 pc VFX about Mars.

“If I can make a movie worth `8 lakh in one week without spending money, that should speak of what one can do with money and more talent.” How does he plan to make his movie viral? “By tagging producers on social media and perhaps using my good offices to get to them.”

For now, he hopes producers like Dil Raju will find his work interesting. Arvapally had previously produced a science fiction and message-oriented zero-budget movie, and has applied for the Guinness Book of World Records.

He has also won a National Award for his short film,  Bhishmam, and the best love story for Meenakshi c/o Krishna at the Indian Inclusion short film fest.

Currently, Arvapally runs a talent directory where one can find the crew necessary for filmmaking. He believes in the mantra: Creativity is allowing yourself to make mistakes. Art is knowing which ones to keep.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp