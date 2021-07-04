STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Antar-Agni by Ujjawal Dubey cobbles brand new range of shoes from fabric offcuts

They portray a different version of the same element and bring forth a look of re-imposing the details of the fabric in the shoes as well.

The designs are driven by a holistic approach towards creating these shoes with the surplus fabric of each garment.

Call it the seven-year-itch, but a brand known for instilling naturalism and fluidity in its fabrics, Antar-Agni, has now ventured into a new wardrobe essential. Seven years after the label was launched on the Lakme Fashion Week’s Gen-Next stage, Ujjawal Dubey has now introduced his own line of footwear.

The new line explores the unconventional side of creating footwear by means of pleats, wrinkled and criss-cross slip-ons which immaculately resonate with the brand’s aura. The designs are driven by a holistic approach towards creating these shoes with the surplus fabric of each garment. They portray a different version of the same element and bring forth a look of re-imposing the details of the fabric in the shoes as well.

An extension of their style, the textures are intertwined in variations of fabrics which include cotton silk and handwoven cotton and are carefully curated with minute details which elevate the design and make them one of a kind.

About the launch, Ujjawal Dubey says, “We love monotones and colour repetitions. Footwear for us carries the essence of the outfits and has started becoming a very strong element in our creations. For us, it’s basically the details in the layers of the look from top to bottom like the openings that form mini exposures of skin and break the monotony.”

