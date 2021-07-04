STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Live green, wear green

Pala Designs adopts eco-conscious methods in every step of production, from the sourcing of its fabrics to adoption of upcycled packaging
 

Published: 04th July 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Choosing to highlight the beauty of the textile, she focussed on comfort-fit silhouettes for her first collection.

Choosing to highlight the beauty of the textile, she focussed on comfort-fit silhouettes for her first collection.

Suja Ayers was first introduced to the concept of slow fashion during her time sourcing Indian designs for a boutique attached to the Alila Hotel in Oman, when her husband was posted there. The items had to be eco-friendly and adhere to fair trade practices. “While sourcing products for this brand, I built many contacts in the fashion industry with similar values, and realised that customers are now very keen to understand the source of whatever they buy,” she says.

This inspired her to launch her own brand Pala Designs, on her return to India two years ago. Pala means Champa flower in Malayalam, and she believes this fragile flower aptly signifies the year her business took off—2020. Ayers began by working with two weavers—from Phulia and Sarli in Gujarat. Choosing to highlight the beauty of the textile, she focussed on comfort-fit silhouettes for her first collection.

Next, she worked with kala cotton fabrics, which were specially block printed in Delhi by Mahesh, a craftsman who despite his polio-induced physical disability is skilled in creating both blocks and prints. This collection also included jackets made with the Boro technique (mending or repairing in Japanese). Taking nature as the inspiration for her next collection, set for launch in July, she has liberally used the green shades of treetops and brown of earth.

Ayers also works with upcycled saris to create fresh new versions. “Working with preloved saris requires a lot of patience because you have to sift through mountains of saris, separating the good and bad. The upcycling process brings out the best of your creativity as you have to imagine an end product from the fabric in your hand. Never is one sari the same as the other, so each piece is unique,” she explains.

In keeping with its brand philosophy, Pala Designs produces just a few garments of each design, in an affordable price range. These remain on its website designsbypala.com, till they are sold. Apart from online sales, Ayers also takes orders through her Instagram handle @designsbypala, and when not in lockdown, can be found at the Sunder Nursery Earth Collective market on alternate weekends.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp