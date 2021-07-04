Relieve back pain with these tips

Pain in the lower back is mostly a result of a sedentary lifestyle. It is localised pain which could be accompanied by stiffness and muscle tension. Physical therapy is effective in this regard.

There could be a sharp or a dull ache. Some even complain of throbbing or stabbing pain but this is all treatable.

Begin with stretching. This improves the range of motion and provides relief from spasms. The best areas to stretch for you are lower back muscles, abdominal muscles, hips, legs and feet.

You can try the stretches such as knee-to-chest, seated spinal twist, pelvic tilt and the sphinx stretch.

​Your physiotherapist may also suggest dynamic stabilisation exercises that involve specialised exercises with or without props.

This strengthens the secondary muscles of the spine. Try passive therapies such as heat or ice pack application or electrical stimulation.

Dr Krishan Mohan Singh,

Consultant Physiotherapist and Ergonomist. Email:

DrkrishanmohanPT@gmail.com