A new telly vision: Here’s how you can make those clunky old TV cabinets cool again

We surfed the net and came up with many upcycle ideas by which you can actually turn these useless TV sets into useful pieces of furniture.

Published: 18th July 2021 05:00 AM

Long before flat-screen TVs came to make television viewing so much sleeker and sharper, remember those clunky, boxy television sets of yore? They may well have been pieces of furniture more than objects of technology, as they were often made of simulated wood grain with knobs and dials just asking to be pushed and turned. Well, we surfed the net and came up with many upcycle ideas by which you can actually turn these useless TV sets into useful pieces of furniture.

TV Liquor Cabinet Gutted then refilled with spirits and beautiful glass decanters, the party will definitely find its sweet spot here. The installed internal light creates a theatrical feel, bringing attention to the array of colours, labels and shapes that are very entertaining to the eye.

Aquarium TV Fish are always nice to look at and you won’t have to worry about turning down the sound! Yet another terrific way to reinvent the TV cabinet and add many more years to its life.

Dog and Cat Beds What pet owner wouldn’t like to watch their dog or cat snuggle up inside an old telly? Set up with a comfy cushion, and all the electronics and wires removed, your pooch and kitty will love to be the stars of their own show.

TV Bookshelf Almost unrecognisable, who knew an old cumbersome television cabinet could be revitalisd into something as charming and architecturally interesting as this?

