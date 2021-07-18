The rules that make this Olympics unique

Express News Service By

All participants must live by ‘The Playbook’ IOC’s guidebook which lists out various Covid-19 countermeasures, during their stay in Tokyo. No spectators, daily testing, strict protocol and possible penalties include disqualification and deportation... this Olympics is like never before.

Activity plan

Rules come into force before the Games. Participants are expected to monitor their health 14 days pre-arrival. They are expected to go through the rules and get accustomed to measures.

No sharing of equipment

All equipment must be disinfected. Athletes must disinfect their hands before and after use. Items such as towels, drinking bottles and headphones must not be shared.

Distancing rule

Physical distance must be maintained when changing or showering at all times. Athletes are encouraged to use facilities at the Olympic Village instead of those at the venue.

Mask up at all times

Athletes seated at the ‘Field of Play’ should wear a mask at all times. Won’t be a requirement on team benches. Shouting, cheering and singing should be avoided at all times.

Medal ceremony

Athletes as well as the dignitaries will be required to wear a mask during medal presentation ceremonies, which will take place at the competition venues. No exceptions.

Games village

Athletes should avoid congestion at Village Main Dining Hall keeping meal times as short as possible. Even outside the dining area, athletes have been advised to maintain distance.

Testing times

Participants must take two Covid-19 tests on two separate days within 96 hours of flight departure time. On arrival, quantitative saliva antigen test will be conducted.

Daily dose of test

Daily testing with a saliva antigen test. If positive, then another test (saliva PCR). For press, it will either be daily testing (saliva PCR) or every four days (based on the level of contact).

24/7 monitoring

Athletes are required to install the ‘Online Check-in and Health Report App’ and Confirming Application, and fill in the information that will be needed during check-in and monitoring.

Hospital check-up

If someone tests positive, they will be asked to go to a facility or be hospitalised, depending on the severity of the symptoms. Length of the isolation will be determined by the health authorities.

Press conference

All PCs will be made available online. Press can access the Olympic Village using a guest pass that will allow entry to the Venue Media Centre and to the mixed zone in the Village Plaza.

Failure to obey rules

If a participant is found to be breaking the rules, he or she could face disciplinary action. Failure to comply with rules during the Games could lead to disqualification/exclusion.