STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

The select few: A look at some Indians who have a chance this Olympics

Past form at big meets, recent performances as well as strength of field are taken into consideration.

Published: 18th July 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

People wait to cross the street next to a Tokyo 2020 banner as preparations for the 2020 Summer Olympics continue

Representational Image (Photo | AP)

A look at some Indians who have a chance. Past form at big meets, recent performances as well as strength of field are taken into consideration.

Amit Panghal 25 boxing 52kg
Has enjoyed serene progress since surprising the Olympic champion, Hasanboy Dusmatov, at the Asian Games in 2018. Added worlds silver in 2019 apart from picking up a number of medals in other international events. That he is first in his discipline is a reflection of his stature. Has managed to train and compete outside the country a number of times.

Vinesh Phogat 26 wrestling 53kg
She has not missed training and has got some invaluable competition under her belt this year. At the Matteo Pellicone Ranking event in March, she won gold without conceding a point. At Tokyo, her ranking (No. 1) could help in that she could get a good draw on her stature. The work she has done with Hungarian coach Voller Akos could prove decisive.

Mirabai Chanu 26 weightlifting 49kg
Grown in stature after winning a World’s gold in 2017. In April she lifted a world record 119kg in clean and jerk en route bronze at the Asian C’ships. North Korea’s Song Gum Ri will be missing from the Olympics as the country has pulled out, a bonus.

PV Sindhu 26 badminton
The only time she has failed to medal at big events was at the 2015 Worlds. Incredibly, she has five Worlds medals and one Olympic medal. She is, in essence, an un-Indian athlete in the sense that she saves her best for the big occasions. What will help her cause is the injury to Carolina Marin, the Spaniard who beat her to gold in 2016.

Neeraj Chopra 23 athletics (javelin)
A throw of touch above 85m is usually good enough for a medal. The national record holder is someone who doesn’t usually allow the big moments to bog him down. Also take into consideration that 2016 champ Thomas Roller is out.

Wild Cards

Sharath, Manika, Mixed tt
They complement each other. Sharath attacks while Manika is more measured. As they showed at the qualifying event in April as well as at the Asian Games in 2018, they are capable of taking down bigger players. With just 16 pairs, winning two matches will put them in contention.

Ace pair

Saurabh, Manu, mixed 10m ap
As a team, they have pretty much been a lock for medals at various international shooting events since they started competing as a pair in 2019. They have won half-a-dozen medals when competing as a pair, with their last medal—a silver—coming at the World Cup in Osijek in June.

Others in fray

Deepika Kumari Archery

Rahi Sa rnobat Shooting

Men’s team Hockey

Lovlina Borgohain Boxing

Ba jrang Punia Wrestling

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olympicc 2020 Amit Panghal Vinesh Phogat Mirabai Chanu PV Sindhu Neeraj Chopra
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp