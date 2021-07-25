Here are some remedies for your shoulder pain

A rotator cuff injury is seen in a group of muscles and tendons that surround the shoulder joint, wherein the head of the upper arm bone stays firmly within the shallow socket of the shoulder. It can cause a dull ache in the shoulder, which often worsens. It occurs due to repetitive overhead activity where the arm repeatedly arcs above the head. Heavy lifting over a long period may irritate or damage the tendon.

Your sleep may get disturbed. It may become difficult for you to comb your hair or reach behind your back. Your arm could feel weak too.Physical therapy is very important as it exerts gentle pressure on the area, stretching the shoulders, helping it become flexible. Hold it for 15 to 20 seconds. Do this 10 to 20 times. Isometric exercises of the shoulder should be done for 10 minutes, thrice daily with hot fermentation for 15 minutes.

Dr Krishan Mohan Singh, Consultant Physiotherapist and Ergonomist. Email:

DrkrishanmohanPT@gmail.com