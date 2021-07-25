STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Here are some remedies for your shoulder pain

A rotator cuff injury is seen in a group of muscles and tendons that surround the shoulder joint, wherein the head of the upper arm bone stays firmly within the shallow socket of the shoulder.

Published: 25th July 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

shoulder

Heavy lifting over a long period may irritate or damage the tendon.

A rotator cuff injury is seen in a group of muscles and tendons that surround the shoulder joint, wherein the head of the upper arm bone stays firmly within the shallow socket of the shoulder. It can cause a dull ache in the shoulder, which often worsens. It occurs due to repetitive overhead activity where the arm repeatedly arcs above the head. Heavy lifting over a long period may irritate or damage the tendon.

Your sleep may get disturbed. It may become difficult for you to comb your hair or reach behind your back. Your arm could feel weak too.Physical therapy is very important as it exerts gentle pressure on the area, stretching the shoulders, helping it become flexible. Hold it for 15 to 20 seconds. Do this 10 to 20 times. Isometric exercises of the shoulder should be done for 10 minutes, thrice daily with hot fermentation for 15 minutes.

Dr Krishan Mohan Singh, Consultant Physiotherapist and Ergonomist. Email: 
DrkrishanmohanPT@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp