Blissful form of the self

The sage with a quiet mind through the practice of absorption attains the unwavering state of the Self.

Published: 27th June 2021 05:00 AM

For representational purposes

Whenever it is time to describe the Brahman, Sri Adi Sankaracharya in the Vivekachoodamani never fails to break into a song with refrains in many verses. Almost towards the end of the text comes this line which says Brahman is one and not a bit of plurality.What is the true nature of the truth? It cannot be cognised by the mind as it is beyond the reach of the mind and speech. This Self is completely filled with itself, ever in abundance. Its presence is known to itself and none needs to point out its existence. It is pure. It is awareness and nothing else that is known like it. 

How does one experience this Self? They must be people who have given up their desires and are craving the pleasures of life. They are calm of mind, controlled in their sense expressions, they are people who have a loving and magnanimous heart. Having known this supreme truth at the end, they attain supreme withdrawal through their union with their own Self.Addressing the student, the Master says, “You too contemplate on the supreme essence which is your own form, which is a mass of bliss. This will blast all the delusions that were imagined by your own mind. Be free, be fulfilled by the actions you planned to do, knowing they are now complete and may you be supremely aware always.”

The sage with a quiet mind through the practice of absorption attains the unwavering state of the Self. He is able to see his own Self with clarity of vision. When this is seen clearly without a doubt, he does not anymore entertain any desire-filled thoughts and imaginations to gain something else. Having attained freedom from one’s own bondage of relationship with ignorant thoughts, the seeker attains his own state of truth, knowledge and the blissful form of the Self. The means for this knowledge is the scriptures, the tools taught therein, the guidance of the words of the teacher, and one’s own fulfilment and experience is the proof of walking in the right direction. 

As for whether one is bound, liberated, one is satisfied, one has worries, one is healthy or hungry, only that person can know clearly. Others can only guess. The teachers and the scriptures stand on the shores of this ocean of knowledge and impart their teachings. The wise individual may now cross this ocean filled with the right awareness and he is always supported by the blessings of the Supreme Ruler of the Universe—Ishwara.

