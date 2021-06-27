Good Earth launches a new ready-to-wear line in handloom for conscious consumers

Medha Dutta Yadav By

A celebration of mindful consumption and thoughtful clothing—that is what Good Earth FLOW epitomises. Commemorating the brand’s 25 glorious years of celebrating Indian artisanship, this new line of ready-to-wear garments has been crafted with sustainable fabrics such as malkha, kala cotton and linen. Especially woven by craft clusters across India, it speaks directly to a growing market of conscious consumers looking to shop from limited-edition collections made for Indian women’s bodies, at thoughtful price points.

Presented in a complementary palette of earthy shades such as hand-dyed indigo, neutral grey, black, khaki and off-set with the classic mogra white, the line features a range of modern, minimal silhouettes. These include comfortable trousers, relaxed fit unlined jackets, blouses and shirts, dresses and wrap jumpsuits that can be mixed and matched for easy, versatile and long-lasting ensembles. Each piece, explains creative director Deepshikha Khanna, is designed to be styled with future collections and can easily be paired with one’s own wardrobe favourites.

A wardrobe staple and hero of the all-new apparel line, The FLOW Suit, is reimagined in a relaxed silhouette that supports individuality and thoughtful dressing. Re-constructed in easy cuts and breathable fabrics, the range is designed to seamlessly transition from day to night. “Our post-pandemic reality has instilled in us to pause and introspect, make conscious choices. People are now looking for clothes that last longer and can withstand the creative transition between work and play, and make one feel confident and comfortable,” says Khanna. Sold as separates, the jacket can be paired with shirts and dresses from the collection while working from home or stepping out for errands.

“This line is a definition of everyday luxury that is synonymous with Good Earth—the luxury of things that are well-constructed, natural and made with love. This collection is India-proud and designed for the global Indian woman, keeping in mind her changing body type, her lifestyle, her worldview and her refined aesthetic,” she adds.

The processes used to develop these textiles are energy-efficient, environmentally friendly and sustainable, Khanna explains. The lack of intense industrial processing results in the garments having beautiful, soft textures that keep their shape after repeated wearing.

As Good Earth founder and creative director Anita Lal says, “Sustainability happens when everything is in harmony. You sustain cultures, you sustain livelihoods, you sustain traditions, and you sustain the planet. Good Earth FLOW is a celebration of India and its makers. It highlights sustainability and celebrates a modern, mindful definition of luxury that is now synonymous with us.”