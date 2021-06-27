STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monumental designs: Sicis launches artistic wood, mosaic cabinets that replicate three Italian monuments

All these elegant masterpieces are crafted from wood and display stunning hand-decorated mosaic inserts on the front and the sides.

Published: 27th June 2021 05:00 AM

Sicis, the renowned Italian brand known the world over for its exquisite mosaic creations that epitomise superior craftsmanship, design and technology, has over the years, expanded its oeuvre. It has gone beyond bathroom fixtures and includes furniture, furnishings, accessories and lights as well.

The brand’s latest Home Collection is exclusively available in India at the Delhi and Mumbai stores of Tessera India, a two-decade old brand that brings unique luxury design brands into the country. This collection introduces three artistic cabinets which are also replicas of Italy’s well-known monuments—Bramante Cabinet, Doge Wine Cabinet and Sampaolo Cabinet, all of which have been designed by noted architect Massimiliano Raggi. 

The Bramante Cabinet is a tribute to master Italian architect Donato Bramante’s Tempietto at San Pietro in Montorio, in Rome. The Doge Wine Cabinet is a toast to Italian renaissance and features the exterior of the clock tower in Venice. The Sampaolo Buffet features the exterior of the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls in Italy. 

All these elegant masterpieces are crafted from wood and display stunning hand-decorated mosaic inserts on the front and the sides. While the interior is padded in mats and mirrors, the knobs shine in bronzed brass. A sensor alerts the LED light inside when the cabinet is opened. Additionally, a wine cooler option is available in the Doge Wine Cabinet.  

