A window to speed: The best ways to speed up, optimise and improve Windows 10

Express News Service By

Although Windows 10 is an efficient system, its performance is bound to dwindle due to bugs, viruses, malware or hardware glitches. Swati Aggarwal, technical lead at IBM India Pvt Ltd, walks you through the best ways to speed up, optimise and improve its performance.

Restart the device

Shutting down and restarting the device is the first thing to do. It improves performance as shutting down closes all the running applications and processes. The data stored in memory gets cleared, solving technical issues.

Disable startup apps

Many applications can configure themselves to start automatically during a startup and continue to run in the background, wasting valuable system resources that can significantly slow down the experience. If you want to speed up Windows 10, you should disable all these applications.

Disable apps, re-launch on start-up

Windows 10 has a feature that can restart the apps from your last session after a reboot even before you sign in. Although this is a useful feature that can speed up the process to resume where you left off quickly, it can also impact the system performance.

Uninstall non-essential apps

Usually, new devices come bundled with many applications you do not need, including the usual bloatware and system tools that you will never use and that only waste space on the hard drive. When trying to increase the system’s performance, remove non-essential applications.

Install quality apps only

Here is a well-known piece of advice. Old and poorly designed apps, and apps that load unnecessary features, can negatively affect performance. Also, just because an app comes from a known company does not mean it is good.

Typically, you want to install apps available from the Microsoft Store, which have been checked for security and performance. If the app is not available through the store, only download apps from trusted sources and confirm they were designed for Windows 10.

Use drive defragmentation

If you have a device with older hardware with a traditional rotating platters hard drive, organising the data can increase the machine’s responsiveness.

Perform malware scan

When a device starts to operate slow, this could be a sign of a malware infection. Usually, viruses, spyware, and other malware types are known to take up many system resources making a device unusable. Although Windows 10 comes with Microsoft Defender Antivirus, it does not guarantee that malware will not make its way into the system. If you suspect the computer has been infected, run

a full virus scan.

Disable system visual effects

On Windows 10, you will find many visual effects. These include animations, shadows, advanced visuals elements such as blur and transparency, and more. Although these effects can make the experience more visually appealing, they also require system resources that can slow down computers with older hardware.

Upgrade system memory

Insufficient system memory can also be a reason for your desktop or laptop running slow, especially if you work with multiple apps and many open tabs in the web browser. If you want to determine whether your computer needs more memory, find out the total amount of memory installed on the device and how the system is using it.