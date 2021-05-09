STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

A window to speed: The best ways to speed up, optimise and improve Windows 10

Although Windows 10 is an efficient system, its performance is bound to dwindle due to bugs, viruses, malware or hardware glitches.

Published: 09th May 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

Although Windows 10 is an efficient system, its performance is bound to dwindle due to bugs, viruses, malware or hardware glitches. Swati Aggarwal, technical lead at IBM India Pvt Ltd, walks you through the best ways to speed up, optimise and improve its performance. 

Restart the device
Shutting down and restarting the device is the first thing to do. It improves performance as shutting down closes all the running applications and processes. The data stored in memory gets cleared, solving technical issues. 

Disable startup apps
Many applications can configure themselves to start automatically during a startup and continue to run in the background, wasting valuable system resources that can significantly slow down the experience. If you want to speed up Windows 10, you should disable all these applications. 

Disable apps, re-launch on start-up
Windows 10 has a feature that can restart the apps from your last session after a reboot even before you sign in. Although this is a useful feature that can speed up the process to resume where you left off quickly, it can also impact the system performance.

Uninstall non-essential apps
Usually, new devices come bundled with many applications you do not need, including the usual bloatware and system tools that you will never use and that only waste space on the hard drive. When trying to increase the system’s performance, remove non-essential applications. 

Install quality apps only
Here is a well-known piece of advice. Old and poorly designed apps, and apps that load unnecessary features, can negatively affect performance. Also, just because an app comes from a known company does not mean it is good.

Typically, you want to install apps available from the Microsoft Store, which have been checked for security and performance. If the app is not available through the store, only download apps from trusted sources and confirm they were designed for Windows 10. 

Use drive defragmentation
If you have a device with older hardware with a traditional rotating platters hard drive, organising the data can increase the machine’s responsiveness. 

Perform malware scan
When a device starts to operate slow, this could be a sign of a malware infection. Usually, viruses, spyware, and other malware types are known to take up many system resources making a device unusable. Although Windows 10 comes with Microsoft Defender Antivirus, it does not guarantee that malware will not make its way into the system. If you suspect the computer has been infected, run 
a full virus scan. 

Disable system visual effects
On Windows 10, you will find many visual effects. These include animations, shadows, advanced visuals elements such as blur and transparency, and more. Although these effects can make the experience more visually appealing, they also require system resources that can slow down computers with older hardware. 

Upgrade system memory
Insufficient system memory can also be a reason for your desktop or laptop running slow, especially if you work with multiple apps and many open tabs in the web browser. If you want to determine whether your computer needs more memory, find out the total amount of memory installed on the device and how the system is using it. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Windows 10
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp