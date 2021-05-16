Timeless tales that sparkle and shine: AstaGuru’s upcoming online auction every collector’s dream come true

Medha Dutta Yadav By

If you’re a collector of heirloom jewellery and vintage timepieces, auction house AstaGuru’s upcoming two-day online auction is exactly what you’ve been waiting for. Log in, and take your pick from a broad selection of rich craftsmanship from Europe as well as the Indian subcontinent.

The jewellery segment ranges from intricate traditional Indian masterpieces to Art Deco jewellery from Europe, featuring high-grade diamonds, Basra pearls, Colombian and Zambian emeralds, Burmese rubies, and more. Pieces that are not just of exceptional beauty, but of the highest quality, exceedingly rare and highly sought after.

As Jay Sagar, AstaGuru’s Jewellery Specialist, says, “Our annual heirloom jewellery auction has witnessed great demand from collectors over the years. The upcoming collection presents an eclectic offering of vintage jewellery pieces that are hard to acquire and at the same time showcase great craftsmanship. The auction features an array of some of the most desired and highly coveted gemstones from across the world.”

The auction also includes a range of exquisite antique silver pieces. The silver category, say the experts, has witnessed a growing demand in recent years with enthusiastic bidding.In addition, the auction will offer some exquisite horological masterpieces from the best in the watch world—Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Hublot, Piaget, Panerai, Rolex, Ulysse Nardin, Breguet, Frank Muller, Roger Dubuis and more. The collection ranges from rare vintage custom pieces to limited-edition works of art.

Deepak Krishnamoorthy, AstaGuru’s Timepiece Expert, says, “Over the years, we have increased our offering in the timepiece category as we have continually witnessed a growing demand and a mature collector base for such exquisite and rare watches in India. The catalogue this year includes watches that would appeal to a true connoisseur as well as budding enthusiasts.”The entire auction catalogue can be viewed on www.astaguru.com and the bidding will take place on the website on May 20-21.