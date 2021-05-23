STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The funny face of India

Packing a punch with full-on desi humour, souvenir and décor brand Chumbak is 10 years young.

Published: 23rd May 2021

Chumbak products on display

When Vivek Prabhakar started Chumbak a decade ago, he knew exactly what he wanted: A brand that focuses on Wit, Warmth, Honesty, Spontaneity and Community. “Our communication will always be conversational and relevant. We will continue to spread good vibes and positive energy. And, of course, we are super serious when it comes to fun,” says the founder-director. Exactly! When your USP is wit, vibrancy and youth, you’ve got to be.

Vivek Prabhakar

Prabhakar realised early on that India needed a brand that gave a glimpse of the entire country in the form of small souvenirs and travel products. When souvenir-hunting in India, tourists would often be exasperated. Either the stuff was heritage and highly priced, or cheap and tacky, nothing in between. Prabhakar realised this was the gap to fill. So, by integrating desi art into the foreign concept of souvenirs, Chumbak’s main purpose was to celebrate India’s diverse culture and vibrant colours, and pack it with cheeky humour.

With as many as 70 retail stores across the country, what started as an India story has, over the years, grown into a globally inspired design palette. “Our aim is to create joyful products in various categories. The primary focus being home décor, supported by watches, fashion accessories and personal care. We create designs that brighten up your living space, your office, and even your wardrobe. Our products are inspired by cultures and art forms from around the world, blended with a fun, colourful, and modern aesthetic that is joyful and uplifting,” says Prabhakar. 

The brand taps into social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook to reach out to its patrons. “The key is that we never push products down our fans’ throats. We talk about stuff that, if Chumbak were a person, would talk about. For example, we talk a lot about food, music, art, travel and an overall lifestyle that we love. The two-way dialogue and setting up a personal relationship with the customer always help,” says the ace entrepreneur.

The Chumbak target audience is the age group of 18-35 mostly —creative, positive and confident youngsters living away from home for the first time, or getting their first pay, or setting up flat with a roomie, or even newlyweds looking for that perfect décor that makes their corner stand out. “My client is always striving for a little extra from every moment. They aren’t intimidated by colour. Their homes are an extension of their personality. To such people, Chumbak is both a joyful expression and a seamless extension of their lifestyle,” he adds.

With lockdowns and store closures, it has definitely been a difficult time of late. But the brand has used it constructively to devote more time and attention to scaling its online and back-end tech capabilities. “We launched omni-channel in October last year which allowed us to better manage our inventories and last-mile deliveries. We are now planning to scale our online reach and partner with more third-party platforms,” says CEO Vasant Nangia, adding, “For 2021, we’re optimistic about pre-pandemic offline footfalls and hence building our offline business while continuing scaling online. We aim to invest in customer-centricity to allow for optimal journey mappings, repeat and loyalty interventions.”

