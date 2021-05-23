STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Traits of a liberated being

Even when he receives something that he likes or doesn’t, the Jivan Muktah views them evenly.

peace, calm

For representational purposes

The person who is alive and alert, yet with a subdued mind, is free. While living as though awake, he does not get excited about the objects of the world. The Vivekachoodamani of Sri Adi Sankaracharya describes his knowledge as free of impressions of craving to enjoy the objects of the world. 

It is only in a tempestuous mind that there are many concerns about the world. The mind of one who is free even while living is very quiet of mental fluctuations. He appears to have many parts to his physical and mental personality. Yet he is indeed whole. His mind is free of all thoughts. Such a person is called a Jivan Muktah. 

Even though he is living with the physical body, it only follows him like a shadow with no agitation or desire. He is free of the expressions of ‘I’ and ‘mine’. He does not have insisting thoughts about what happened in the past and does not even ponder over events to happen in the future. In the present too, he is nonchalant about the events unfolding before him. This is the quality of a Jivan Muktah. 

The perception of a liberated being is free of special errors. He does not go around nitpicking about flaws or undesirable qualities. The way he perceives the world is unique. It carries with it a sense of evenness at all places and times. This is how the Jivan Muktah view the world. 

Even when he receives something that he likes or doesn’t, the Jivan Muktah views them evenly. His mind does not change when the situations change. His view goes straight through, to experience the play of consciousness in and through all activities, and not into the merits and demerits of a situation. 

He is always experiencing the sap of consciousness that springs from within. The one who strives to experience the state of Jivan Muktah has no special knowledge of it or rather is not especially concerned with what he experiences within and what he perceives without. 

When it comes to the actions that have to be executed through the body and sense organs, he is free of the feelings of I and mine. This quality of one who is nonchalant to the expressions of his personality defines a Jivan Muktah. 

With the strength of the words of the Upanishads, the liberated being has understood his true Self and as a result has been freed of the shackles of existences.In whom the feeling of ‘I’ with regard to the body and the senses and the feeling of ‘mine,’ with regard to everything else in the world, do not surface anywhere and at any point of time, is a Jivan Muktah. 

