Varun Bahl’s elegant spring summer line is light as a breeze

When the heat is at its peak and the heavy burden of chaos around us calls for light, comfortable yet chic clothing, Varun Bahl’s Spring Summer Collection 2021—A Midsummer Dream—offers just that and more.

Dubbed the couturier of flowers because of his love for floral motifs via embroideries, weaves and prints, Bahl has used them here as well. These come together with a vibrant colour palette to tell a story through timeless methods and techniques inspired by the grandeur of South Asia.

The silhouettes—from anarkalis, gowns, lehengas, shararas, saris and capes with shararas—seamlessly weave in the shades of summer with floral motifs on fabric as varied as organza, tulle, chiffon, silk and georgette.

“Good embroidery is of paramount importance, which includes resham thread work, sequin work, cut-dana, crystals and stones. We have also used different surfacing techniques such as appliqué work and chevron prints,” says Bahl of his designs which range from perfect festive wear to regular lunch dates with friends.

As for his muse, Bahl says it is the modern young bride. “She is not afraid to experiment with cuts and colours and feels comfortable in her own skin.”