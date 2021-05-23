STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Varun Bahl’s elegant spring summer line is light as a breeze

Dubbed the couturier of flowers because of his love for floral motifs via embroideries, weaves and prints, Bahl has used them here as well.

Published: 23rd May 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Varun Bahl's designs for the Summer Collection

Varun Bahl's designs for the Summer Collection

When the heat is at its peak and the heavy burden of chaos around us calls for light, comfortable yet chic clothing, Varun Bahl’s Spring Summer Collection 2021—A Midsummer Dream—offers just that and more. 

Dubbed the couturier of flowers because of his love for floral motifs via embroideries, weaves and prints, Bahl has used them here as well. These come together with a vibrant colour palette to tell a story through timeless methods and techniques inspired by the grandeur of South Asia.

The silhouettes—from anarkalis, gowns, lehengas, shararas, saris and capes with shararas—seamlessly weave in the shades of summer with floral motifs on fabric as varied as organza, tulle, chiffon, silk and georgette.

“Good embroidery is of paramount importance, which includes resham thread work, sequin work, cut-dana, crystals and stones. We have also used different surfacing techniques such as appliqué work and chevron prints,” says Bahl of his designs which range from perfect festive wear to regular lunch dates with friends.

As for his muse, Bahl says it is the modern young bride. “She is not afraid to experiment with cuts and colours and feels comfortable in her own skin.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varun Bahl
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp