Earthy elements: Ellementry unveils a range of sustainable kitchenware to mark its third anniversary

Published: 31st October 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Celebrating simple luxury and offering a responsible, refined way of living, home décor brand Ellementry has made an impressive mark in a short span of three years with its sustainable mix of earth and tradition-inspired kitchenware for modern kitchens. And now, the brand has launched a series of new products as part of its third birthday celebrations. These include iron storage bins and containers, glass bottles and tumblers, dinnerware set and a cutlery set.

The Canny Storage Bins set are three oval-shaped galvanised iron storage bins with wooden lids for keeping staple vegetables like onion, potato and garlic. The holes near the bottom make these storage barrels airy and let the vegetables breathe. Foursquare Containers with wooden lid are also made of galvanised iron and perfect for keeping tea leaves, coffee beans, coffee powder and sugar fresh.

The Crown Bottle with glass tumbler comes with a colourful tumbler matching the bottle stopper. The Dewy Glass Jug is made of hand-blown glass and ideal for serving cold beverages. The Aura Cutlery Set in silver matt finish is handcrafted from fine stainless steel. Along with serving spoons and dining cutlery, it also includes a cake server.

The Upper Crust Dinnerware Set in ceramic, wood and glass is inspired by nature. Beautifully handcrafted by artisans, the floral motif engraved on the wood and ceramic and etched on the glass makes this collection a piece of functional art. Along with the usual dinner plate, side plates, serving bowls and small bowls in ceramic, it also has a hand-carved wooden roti box, cutlery stand with napkin holder, and an itched glass cloche with wooden platter.

