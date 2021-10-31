Oilier than thou: Multisource oils have combined power of several ingredients to boost overall health 

Shilpi Madan By

Here is what’s cooking. Cold-pressed or unprocessed oils glide in with their power of purity, depending on the technique of cookery and the nature of the recipe. However, blending two or more types of oil raises their nutrient value, which is fast evolving as a good practice in the kitchen.

Mixing oils brings in a better proportion of fatty acid groups, especially in keeping with the different cooking methods. From deep frying to sautéing. The combination of oils in tossing up salads and baking goodies plays a vital role in tweaking up the nutrient index. Says Ludhiana-based dietitian Garima Goyal, “Each oil brings its unique advantage, like olive oil, which is rich in monounsaturated fats, and canola oil that has less saturated fat.”

Combining two or more oils in our diet helps us benefit from both nutrient carriers, bettering our immunity. “We must utilise the nutrient profile of each oil keeping in mind the method of preparation

of a particular dish. Soybean oil, vegetable oil or peanut oil should be used for stir-frying and for salads owing to their high smoke point. Vegetable oil, canola, pomace or rice bran oil is good for basting.”

The health matrix of certain edible oils increases on blending. For example, for a good proportion of all types of fatty acids, including MUFA and PUFA (monounsaturated fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids respectively), different oils such as sunflower, rapeseed, olive and high oleic sunflower can be used in combination.

This will provide you with an anti-inflammatory reaction, lowered risk of heart disease, a sound guard against Alzheimer’s disease, while promoting the vision and boosting brain health. For those maintaining a tight check on cholesterol levels, Goyal recommends a combination of olive and canola oils as this brings in various phytosterols to lower LDL cholesterol in the blood and eventually lead to better heart health. Olive oil has varying smoking points and flavour profiles. Virgin olive oil is best for salads, dips, soups or bakes. Canola oil is one of the best for dressings.

Amp up energy levels by using a mix of olive, and rice bran oil, to consume the essential linoleic

acid. MUFAs are a healthy dietary fat. “Replace saturated and trans fats with unsaturated fats, such as MUFA and PUFA, to gain health-wise,” says Bharati Desai, Mumbai-based nutritionist.

Raising their Potential

✥ Two edible oils are mixed where the proportion by weight of any edible vegetable oil is not less than 20 percent

✥ Mustard and sunflower oils come packed with Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, respectively. High in MUFA content, these keep cold and cough at bay.

✥ Combinations of sesame and rice bran; sunflower and canola; wheat germ and almond oils; respectively are cardiac champions

