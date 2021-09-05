An artistic tryst with time: Delhi artist duo collaborate with Rado to create unique, one-of-a-kind timepieces

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Is time poetic? Delhi artist duo Jiten Thukral and Sumir Tagra, who unveiled their recent collaboration with Rado, the globally recognised Swiss watch brand, definitely think so. “Time is extremely powerful. There can be many ways to define it, with respect to how we operate as humans and what our belief system is. For us, it is a measure, but also a teacher. It heals and it hurts at the same time. Whichever way one wants to see it, like a beating heartbeat, or melting ice, it stays as a marker of our lives,” they say.

Famous for innovative design and its use of revolutionary materials, Rado’s brand philosophy reads: “If we can imagine it, we can make it.” Little wonder that it gelled seamlessly with the Indian designer duo, who form the art and design practice, Thukral and Tagra. Theirs is an 18-year trajectory with a unique design eye that has made them one of the most compelling and sought-after Indian artists. Merging their creative energies with Rado, which traces its roots to Lengnau, Switzerland, they have come up with the newest addition to the True Square Collection, the True Square “Over the Abyss”.

Rado’s True Square “Over the Abyss”

With a unique time display that superimposes the local time of the wearer to several time zones of the world, the designers wanted to explore a “meditative proposal”—the state of mind where thoughts float and multiply in the deepest of the abyss. The different time zones on the dial are symbolised by 37 hands that are painted in a gradation of colours ranging from blue to pink, resembling a spectacular display of fireworks. Two discrete but mighty SuperLuminova dots indicate the local time. The captivating dial with colour strikes is encapsulated by a 38mm matt blue high-tech ceramic case of square shape with gently rounded corners, an homage to Rado’s iconic shape from the 70s and updated for the 21st century. The case back features a painting by the duo called Dominus Aeries that explores visions from the future with references from the past.

Like Rado, known for being the Master of Materials, Thukral and Tagra believe that the design is incomplete if it doesn’t resonate with the right material. “The material and intervention cannot be separated. It’s fascinating to see fresh perspectives, when we use the old material to make a new narrative,” says Tagra. They admit to being hardcore Rado patrons for ages. “Some of those timeless pieces hold a memory for us. With Rado you have a timepiece, which is made with utmost care and precision,” says Thukral, adding that with the True Square “Over the Abyss”, they aim to connect people through a timepiece that is universal, unique and also, smooth, comfortable and durable—some common traits of the iconic watch brand.

Jiten Thukral and Sumir Tagra

Though Thukral and Tagra’s work is primarily manifested in painting, sculpture and art installations, they have something in common with the Swiss brand—they try to paint a vision of the future which is compelling, comforting and engaging. Talking about the inspiration behind the timepiece, the duo says, “Through Over the Abyss, we were exploring solitude and a representation of the reunion with loved ones.” But finding the solitude and reunion was not easy. The collaboration took years to fructify. “To work with different materials and keep the balance is the key to the project. It has been a huge learning experience to see how Rado works with a very disciplined and precise operation,” says Tagra.

Constantly interested in experiments, by allowing new materials to walk into their practice, the designers have been working on projects which intersect with art, design, lifestyle, and culture. “Being aware of what is around and finding ways to bring ideas to life, is our design philosophy. And this is what we have tried to bring to Rado. To be able to create our version of this watch is an opportunity to bring something unique to the experience of reading time,” says Thukral.