Clovia Botaniqa product review: 10 Days to Spotless Skin 

Medha Dutta Yadav By

India’s leading brand for women’s innerwear, loungewear, and personal care has recently introduced an array of face serums under its personal care range, Clovia Botaniqa. Available in eight variations, each product is dedicated to a specific skin concern. We tried the Anti-Acne Face Serum and the Anti-Ageing Face Serum. And were we impressed! While all face serums promise the stars and beyond, truth be told that not every serum manages to achieve the impossible. These two we tried made our skin happy and added that extra glow. Need we ask for more?