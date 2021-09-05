STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Health is where the office is 

The pandemic has been a formidable challenge for all of us. 

Published: 05th September 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

office

For representational purposes

The pandemic has been a formidable challenge for all of us. It has had a significant impact on the way we work. The forced adoption of the long-term work-from-home model has been one of the biggest adjustments companies and individuals have had to make. While remote working has advantages, working in an office environment has benefits too, especially for an employee’s social and mental well-being, that should not be forgotten.

✥ There has been a loss of connectivity. Humans are, inherently, social beings and offices have long been places for social interactions and relationship-building. The spontaneous conversations one has, while passing a colleague’s work station, or a quick walk down the hallway with a team mate to flex tired muscles—all have a role to play in fostering emotional connections. These moments also provide an opportunity for new ideas and learning.

✥ An organised and aesthetically designed work space increases the ability to focus on the tasks at hand. The visual cortex is the brain area of the cerebral cortex that processes visual information. In offices, this part of the brain works efficiently as irrelevant elements from the surroundings are removed. With fewer distractions, productivity is greater. 

✥ The home may not always be clean and organised but office spaces are mostly clutter-free. Offices are cleaned up every day before you start your day. The lack of clutter can help you finish the task at hand faster. It keeps anxiety and restlessness at bay. 

✥ Offices are infrastructurally strong. This positively impacts the quality of work as a comfortable environment will motivate you to give your best. Ergonomically designed furniture, computers with screen guards, high-speed internet, IT support, temperature-controlled environment etc are conveniences of working from the office.  

✥ The work culture of a company has a tremendous influence on your professional and personal growth. It does not only generate revenue, but also promotes independent thinking and creativity. The values, beliefs, goals and most importantly, the attitude a company promotes, lead to a positive work environment where employees feel comfortable, motivated and appreciated. That work culture can never be replicated at home. 

The author is Managing Director, Avanta India, a UK-based serviced office company 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
work-from-home
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp