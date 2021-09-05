Health is where the office is 

Nakul Mathur By

The pandemic has been a formidable challenge for all of us. It has had a significant impact on the way we work. The forced adoption of the long-term work-from-home model has been one of the biggest adjustments companies and individuals have had to make. While remote working has advantages, working in an office environment has benefits too, especially for an employee’s social and mental well-being, that should not be forgotten.

✥ There has been a loss of connectivity. Humans are, inherently, social beings and offices have long been places for social interactions and relationship-building. The spontaneous conversations one has, while passing a colleague’s work station, or a quick walk down the hallway with a team mate to flex tired muscles—all have a role to play in fostering emotional connections. These moments also provide an opportunity for new ideas and learning.

✥ An organised and aesthetically designed work space increases the ability to focus on the tasks at hand. The visual cortex is the brain area of the cerebral cortex that processes visual information. In offices, this part of the brain works efficiently as irrelevant elements from the surroundings are removed. With fewer distractions, productivity is greater.

✥ The home may not always be clean and organised but office spaces are mostly clutter-free. Offices are cleaned up every day before you start your day. The lack of clutter can help you finish the task at hand faster. It keeps anxiety and restlessness at bay.

✥ Offices are infrastructurally strong. This positively impacts the quality of work as a comfortable environment will motivate you to give your best. Ergonomically designed furniture, computers with screen guards, high-speed internet, IT support, temperature-controlled environment etc are conveniences of working from the office.

✥ The work culture of a company has a tremendous influence on your professional and personal growth. It does not only generate revenue, but also promotes independent thinking and creativity. The values, beliefs, goals and most importantly, the attitude a company promotes, lead to a positive work environment where employees feel comfortable, motivated and appreciated. That work culture can never be replicated at home.

The author is Managing Director, Avanta India, a UK-based serviced office company

