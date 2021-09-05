STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Southern Chic: The House of Things debuts its Postcards from India series with a Pondicherry capsule

Published: 05th September 2021 05:00 AM

India, with its multicultural milieu and age-old tradition of crafts, offers a myriad design influences. Each region boasts its own rich and distinctive heritage, which is why The House of Things, a curated online destination for luxury decor products, has put together a series called ‘Postcards from India’ that showcases the unique flavours of particular regions. 

The first such capsule pays homage to Pondicherry, a city that represents a charming confluence of Indo-French mores. Predominantly composed of artisanal materials with refined finishes and aesthetics, the collection is an ode to the former French colony’s leafy boulevards, seafront promenades and unexplored woodcrafts. It includes furniture pieces, handmade ceramics, French-inspired décor objects and bold artwork. From an elegant furniture set with artisanal touches to a bamboo-framed mirror, textural cushions inspired by the sand and foam to contemplative clay planters; from evocative artworks to wooden-crafted sculptures, the collection offers a diverse range of exciting selections.

Servicing about 150 countries across the globe, The House of Things is all about authentic and thoughtfully curated design. With over 200 brands culled from a meticulous selection across design houses, designers and artists from all over the world, their offerings range from furniture to lighting, homeware to textiles, curios to art, and more. 

The prominent brands in their roster include Mousarris, Duffy London, Ritu Kumar, Versace, Ecru, Paul Matter and Klove Studio, to name a few. Check www.thehouseofthings.com for details.

