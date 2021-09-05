STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
When attachments don’t matter

The self-realised being is a very embodiment of desirelessness.

The self-realised being is a very embodiment of desirelessness. Yet, the person may move about through objects of pleasures, remaining alone in contemplation always, says Sri Adi Sankaracharya in the Vivekachoodamani. He is always blissful and content in his own self as he experiences himself as the consciousness of all. There is no sense of difference in such an individual between himself and another.

How does such a person appear for common perception? Sometimes he may seem idiotic in his behaviour. Sometimes he may have the bearing of a great king. Sometimes he may seem to behave like a mad person. Sometimes he may seem to be calm. Sometimes he may hibernate like a python and move about for minimum fulfilment of wants such as food. Sometimes he may take up great responsibilities in society and seem to work tirelessly to fulfil them. Sometimes he may seem to be the one who is insulted or at other times people may shower great respect and praise upon him. Untouched by all these differences in the states of mind, he moves about in the world, always experiencing that eternal bliss. 

He may be without any money at his disposal, but he is ever content. He may not have anyone or any resources to his aid or help, yet his actions can reveal great strength. He may appear to be eating ravenously, but his mind is in a state of supreme contentment. When he looks at people, there is an equality in his vision.

He may be appearing to do some action, yet he is actionless. He may be seen to be taking in many experiences caused by his past actions such as praise or censure, yet he remains unfazed by the twists and turns of fate in his life. He may seem to have a body with its many distinct parts, yet he is indeed that frameless form of self and he may seem distinctly separate from others, stationed in time and space, yet his footprints are all over the multi-dimensional universe all at the same time. 

This knower of the self has a body, but is not conscious of its presence. He is untouched by likes and dislikes and that which is auspicious or inauspicious. When associated with the notion of body as one’s self, there is identification with joys, sorrows, auspicious and inauspicious. For the contemplative one who has blown apart his attachments, where is the possibility of auspiciousness or inauspiciousness in the results that come?

