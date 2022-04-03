STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Will the real Salil stand up?

At the centre of the limited-episode series streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, is a man dealing with a multiple personality disorder

Published: 03rd April 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Saala Salil

Multi-talented YouTuber, actor, singer and writer Salil Jamdar recently made his OTT debut with his series Saala Salil on Disney Plus Hotstar. The show, which had its finale in January is also streaming on his YouTube channel. The five-episode series written, created and directed by Jamdar himself, revolves around a man dealing with a multiple personality disorder who is known for being unrelatable while being challenged by his roommate to find a suitable date. It also features known personalities and content creators like Radhika Bangia, Aastha Shah, Shruti Sinha and many more.

Jamdar has been toying with the idea of playing a fictional version of himself. “The contradiction of being Salil, but still not being Salil felt like a fascinating space to be in,” he says. Jamdar couldn’t help but wonder what this guy would be like in front of women. That is how the idea of an abnormal loner going on multiple first dates came about, he says. 

The biggest challenge Jamdar faced was pulling off episodes with just two people having a conversation, sitting in one place. “Moreover, I did not have the liberty to change locations or have fancy shots to break a dull moment. It was all about the script and performances,” he says. As part of the treatment, he decided to keep the moments raw, vulnerable and real—and so, didn’t resort to gimmicky sound effects and background scores. Except when Saala Salil randomly breaks into a song, which stems from his love for fairytale-like musicals.

After completing his engineering at KJ Somaya College, Mumbai, Jamdar joined film school at Whistling Woods International, Mumbai, where he trained to become an actor. Here, he also got to learn all the aspects of filmmaking, such as screenwriting and direction. After completing his course, he planned to write his own stuff and create acting work for himself till people began to sit up and take notice. Further, being trained in basic Hindustani classical music even before his film school days, music has always remained a part of whatever he wrote or created. 

Being a YouTuber, however, happened purely by accident. In 2015, Jamdar was given a chance as an actor-singer-songwriter on a channel called ‘Shudh Desi Gaane’. In no time, the videos went viral. He used the momentum to start his own channel, Salil Jamdar & Company, in 2018 and continued showcasing his skills with more liberty. Jamdar believes that art is power and that audio-visual entertainment can bring about a revolution in this era. Through the content that he creates, he aims to bring something that goes beyond entertainment, touches the viewer and makes them think—whether through bold hard-hitting content, soulful music or lighthearted humour.

Currently, Jamdar has a feature film script under construction. In 2022, he also wants to give more energy to his music. “I have a bank of original songs that I want to put out this year, hopefully in collaboration with a trusted label that will do justice to them in terms of reach and exposure,” he says.

Activist at Heart

Some of Jamdar’s earlier videos have raised awareness about various social issues like corruption and farmer suicides. One of his most celebrated works is his Asli Mard Trilogy, a series that talks about the problem of porn addiction. The series tells the story of a porn addict at his lowest, and  goes on to show how he finally frees himself from a dangerous mental epidemic that few people talk about, and to enhance the narrative, Jamdar makes use of dark comedy and music.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salil Jamdar Saala Salil series youtuber
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp