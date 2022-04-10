STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

An Ode to the Gods

If you’ve been to the Tirupati airport, it is likely that you have seen a Ramesh Gorjala work.

Published: 10th April 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Artwork by Ramesh Gorjala. ( Photo | EPS0

Artwork by Ramesh Gorjala. ( Photo | EPS0

If you’ve been to the Tirupati airport, it is likely that you have seen a Ramesh Gorjala work.

The 11 ft x 64 ft mammoth of a work that occupies nearly half a wall at the airport is almost impossible to miss. It lends the transit space an air quite similar to the one created by the art corridor created by Rajeev Sethi at the Mumbai airport.

Divided into brightly coloured panels, Gorjala’s work features Hindu Gods––Ganesha, Hanuman, Krishna and more. A collection of 35 of his works is currently on view at Vahana–– at Delhi’s Gallerie Nvya–– his first solo show in the last four years.

Artist Ramesh Gorjala

God(s) has perennially been at the centre of Gorjala’s two-decade-long artistic practice rooted in his childhood spent listening to rituals carried out by priests at temples. The stories that he devoured as a child with rapt attention soon started spilling onto his canvas in the form of picturesque retellings from Indian mythology.

Consuming mythological history voraciously continues to be an indispensable part of his research-oriented work. “When I read stories of Krishna, I visualise how he would have killed a rakshasa. Then I go on to capture it on my canvas,” says the artist. His works draw attention with their intricate patterns and detailed motifs, and at first glance, seem to bear resemblance to the textile art form of kalamkari. That is no coincidence.

Born in a family of weavers, Gorjala learned Kalamkari painting from his uncle and National Award-winning artist Theertham Balaji. The ancient method involves printing on cotton cloth by using organic colours and Gorjala’s art draws heavily from this centuries-old technique.

The 43-year-old artist usually does large artworks (4ft x 4ft or 5ft x 3ft) and this collection is no different. “Each work took 20 days to complete,” he says. For this show, however, he departs a tad bit here and there from his usual style. A painting by Gorjala will almost always have only one God as the motif. This time, he plays around with dual motifs––the Gods and the animals associated with them.

Ganesha is painted with the elephant, Vishnu with the cow, and the 10-armed Durga with the tiger. The compositions are a large portrait of God and the animal encompassing the canvas, seemingly doodled over with variations of the two motifs. The entire work is then brought to life with a medley of colours.

Out of the 35 works, he has created five in monochrome, a departure from his usually heavily hued palette.
Gorjala’s works occupy the pride of place in several celebrity homes, including actors Mahesh Babu, and Allu Arjun. A Kamadhenu painting by him was commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few years back.

Despite his wide acclaim, he continues to live in his humble hometown of Srikalahasti. “It keeps me away from the stress of urban life,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Gorjala Tirupati Artist Hindu Gods Ganesha Hanuman Airport wall Indian mythology kalamkari
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp