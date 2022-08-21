Home Magazine

A new sustainable boutique stay in Ladakh

 A Ladakhi woman quit her lucrative job abroad to set up a sustainable hotel and restaurant back home, and preserve local community values

Published: 21st August 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Facade of the hotel

Facade of the hotel

Rigzin Lachic is on a high. She has finally realised her dream of launching a sustainable boutique stay, Dolkhar, in her native place, called the roof of the world, Leh. Having grown up in Delhi, where her Air Force officer father was posted, her interaction with her roots was limited to the time spent with her grandparents in their village.

Her exchanges with her grandmother revolved around how Lachic’s education would help the Ladakhis. “Those conversations stayed with me,” she says. After graduating from college in 2013, Lachic landed an IT job in Tokyo and her Leh business plan took a backseat. “Though I led the good life, I felt I wasn’t contributing much to the world.

Rigzin Lachic

The dream to return home was a recurring one,” the 31-year-old admits. In 2017, the sudden death of her grandmother came as a jolt and Lachic packed her bags for India. She had decided not to let her long chats with the matriarch go waste. The one-acre apple orchard in Lower Tukcha Road in Leh, which her grandmother owned, held fond memories. Lachic has fittingly named the seven-villa luxury hotel with 
a combination of words—her grandmother’s name was Dolkar, and khar means ‘palace’ in the Ladakhi tongue. 

Dolkhar, built in traditional Ladakhi architectural style, took Lachic four years to complete. She put together an eclectic team to create the dream. “I couldn’t find a local architect who knew Ladakhi architecture since they had all studied outside. I finally hired a 70-year-old gentleman who has been involved in the construction of monasteries and palaces,” she informs.

Back in the day, when it didn’t rain much in Ladakh, all buildings were made using local sand. With climate change, it now pours during the monsoon. “We had to alter some of the building materials to ensure it can withstand rains,” Lachic adds. Local willow and poplar wood were used for the roof. Each of the seven villas has stone walls, a wooden balcony called ‘rabsal’ and a private patio.

The interiors have been done by 40 Ladakhi craftsmen. Sheep and yak wool rugs handwoven by the women of Kharnak and Changtang bordering Tibet adorn the floor. Even the dustbins are local—wooden barrels called dems. Eat local is Dolkhar’s motto—the all-vegetarian fare at the Tsas by Dolkhar restaurant is cooked with local ingredients in Ladakhi style, using Japanese and European techniques to give it 
a modern twist. 

But construction alone didn’t satisfy Lachic’s drive. Somewhere along the way, she founded a crafts co-operative of 40 craftspeople. Their works are now displayed in a small shop in Leh and are promoted on social media. “I had just contacted them to buy their products, and then discovered that their crafts were dying; a reason why they were abandoning the traditional life to work as labourers or taxi drivers,” she reflects. She now promotes and markets local craft pro- ducts through an Instagram page, @hatti.ladakh. In the end, Lachic walked the talk with her grandmother, not just for herself, but also for the Leh she loves.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rigzin Lachic Ladakhis Sustainable boutique stay
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp