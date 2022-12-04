Home Magazine

Eco-wedding: Wedded to a cause

Spurthi Kolipaka still remembers how all hell broke loose in early June this year when the e-invite to her wedding landed in the family WhatsApp groups.

Published: 04th December 2022

Spurthi Kolipaka still remembers how all hell broke loose in early June this year when the e-invite to her wedding landed in the family WhatsApp groups. Pushing for an ‘eco-wedding’, this Hyderabad low-waste practitioner invited only 150 guests, when the immediate family itself numbered around 500.

The invite was also critiqued for its instructions asking guests to carry their own water bottles, refrain from giving any gifts—especially those wrapped in plastic—and wear only handlooms to the event.

That was not all. Her wedding—solemnised on June 23—used borrowed cutlery from friends and family for the celebratory meals and also had no lights/generator backups at the mandap. When three days before the event, the caterer said he couldn’t arrange reusable glasses and spoons, Kolipaka took things in her hand.

“The best thing was that we did not lose even a single glass from the 100 we sourced,” she says proudly.

It has been a little over a month since the 32-year-old joined a four-year interdisciplinary doctoral research programme called Water-WISER CDT at the University of Leeds, UK.

Keeping in line with her sustainability cause, she has already written to the Green Party UK about why plastic cups and wrappers should be done away with on campus. 

“I was shocked to see zero segregation of food here and will be following this up,” says Kolipaka, a former Water, Sanitation and Hygeine (WASH) consultant for UNICEF in Telangana.

The policy advocate has also been at the forefront of providing cloth pads to construction labourers in the state earlier this year. She collaborated with on-ground NGOs in Telangana and Menstrual Health and Hygiene Collective, a platform that works in creating a period empowerment network.

The idea to focus on pads was spurred by the fact that she received over 800 requests for safe, clean and cloth sanitary pads during her work for Covid relief.

An engineering graduate, it was a field trip to Nandvi in Maharashtra that changed the course of Spurthi’s life.

“I visited a landfill near Nandvi in 2014 and the plastic waste sent shivers down my spine. The stench from the non-biodegradable stuff is still fresh in my mind,” she says. Though she has changed mindset about leading a sustainable life, one thing that still gnaws at her conscience is having to buy yoghurt in plastic containers. 

But the eco-warrior has found a way around it.

“I have planted Morning Ivies in these containers and will gift them to friends for New Year’s,” she smiles.

