Sound of freedom: Azadi Records spearhead free speech, politically conscious hip-hop music

Ali Saffudin was supposed to be an independent folk musician. He had the bedroom recording setup,

a few videos steadily growing in popularity on YouTube, and a do-it-yourself-ethos. Soon the Kashmiri musician realised he needed to be part of a wider music community.

So, he dialled Azadi Records. “It’s important to document my music and have a voice that operates from the outside world, which is fearless and believes in telling stories,” says the 29-year-old Srinagar native.

The Mumbai and Delhi-based Azadi Records celebrated its fifth anniversary this November, and in the short time it has existed, the label has made a name for itself as a fearless supporter of free speech and politically-conscious hip-hop music from communities often marginalised in mainstream Indian music.

There are currently 10 artists on its roster, including the lyrical Delhi-based rapper Prabh Deep and the dynamic, anthemic raps of the duo Seedge Maut. Collectively, the label has released more than 500 tracks and amassed more than 50 crore streams.

Co-founded by Uday Kapur, 31, and Mo Joshi, 40, Azadi was created to provide an outlet for musicians like Saffudin—poetic, politically charged and deeply personal.“We came together to serve an idea of what Azadi would stand for. This platform is a venue to speak about your community and yourself, and speak about issues that are representing you,” explains Kapur, who, before founding the label, worked as a music journalist and DJ.

After connecting with Joshi, who had extensive experience working in the UK’s independent music scene and guides the financial decisions for Azadi, Kapur decided to establish a record label. Inspired by American gangster rap and political rock bands such as Rage Against the Machine and System of a Down, Kapur wanted to give creative freedom to its artists and uplift dissenting voices.

“We stand as a historical correction to the rewriting of South Asian history. We aim at preserving a language like Kashmiri, or writing in Tamil, that’s fighting back against the Hindi-dominated, homogenous identity that’s being pushed internationally and also at home,” he says.

Azadi has released albums in 10 different languages and all of its records are available globally through most streaming services. Kapur says making sure the music reaches the right audience is more important than ensuring it reaches the widest audience. “If the music that we make doesn’t connect with local communities of the artists, then there’s no point,” he says.

As the label looks to the future, one of Kapur’s goals is to expand beyond the realm of hip-hop. Saffudin’s punk-folk music—his record Wolivo, a blues-infused and Alice in Chains-inspired burst of anger and spirituality, was released in 2022 after a three-year journey—is the first major step.

The founder hopes the label is able to continue providing an outlet for the creative statements of artists, while also becoming more financially stable and developing a web3 decentralised business model. “We’re trying to see how our model of a 50-50 partnership can be extended to the community we have,” he says. A collaborative ownership structure would empower the label’s artists and include active members of the Azadi community, both through blockchain technology and their active Discord channel.

Ultimately, Kapur says Azadi’s blend of music, business and political activism comes down to one core belief. “I would just like for us to keep telling the stories that we do. If we aren’t true to the cause, then I don’t see us having a right to speak about it,” he says.

