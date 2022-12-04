The e-social network for professional networking

Noor Anand Chawla By

Through a series of unfortunate events, Noida-based corporate professional Param Singh found himself without a job when the pandemic started. After months of sitting at home and searching online, he received a prospective lead for a job in a financial firm in Hong Kong from his ex-colleague with whom he was socialising on an informal Zoom gathering.

This led to him thoroughly researching the antecedents of those to whom he would potentially be reporting (an in-depth search on LinkedIn and Google helped). When he applied for the job, his application prominently mentioned his international alma mater, which was shared by the global department head who was interviewing him. Over the next few weeks and a series of video calls, Singh impressed his way to the seat and moved to Hong Kong even as the Covid crisis continued unabated.

When asked what he thought worked in his favour amid such unfavourable circumstances, Singh says it was a judicious mix of networking skills and confidence born of the fact that he and the people he spoke to had some form of shared history.

His tech-savvy approach and willingness to appear for video calls at odd hours also worked in his favour. By the end of the entire procedure, those who hired him felt they could not have found a more suitable candidate for the job.

Singh is but one of an increasingly large number of people embracing digital networking and reaping the rewards of their early mover advantage in doing so. A global online survey conducted by LinkedIn in the year 2017 asked 15,905 members across 17 countries, for their opinion on the changing nature of networking.

More than one-third of those surveyed noted that professional opportunities had presented themselves over a casual conversation with connections through LinkedIn Messaging. This included new professional roles, business deals and, in some cases, even fruitful business partnerships.

A decade ago, the concept of networking may have conjured images of men being part of ‘old boys’ clubs’ and meeting over whisky sodas at exclusive members-only chambers. In this scenario, those born with the proverbial silver spoon had a distinct advantage over everyone else.

In an increasingly digitising world, however, networking has become an AI-enabled process that benefits the world at large, without looking at a person’s gender, age, qualifications, country of origin or social background.

Data Meets Digital

Payal Sen, a Mumbai-based media executive, was shopping around for new career opportunities early last year. She stumbled upon Coffeemug.ai and decided to create a profile.

This AI-based psychometric analysis platform claims to establish meaningful connections for purposes of start-up investment, career opportunities, mentorship or brainstorming business ideas.

Once her profile was made, she was asked to fill in a form stating her preferences and expectations. On the basis of her responses, she began to receive emailers from the platform with curated lists of people who matched what she was looking for.

All she had to do was select her top choices from the list and depending on their availability, the platform would set up a video date at a pre-fixed time every week, enabling her to meet a new person each time or rekindle connections with those she had already met.

Describing both the advantages and disadvantages of the platform, Sen shares, “I met some interesting people through the platform, whom I would certainly have become friends with in real life. But the obvious drawback is the lack of personal connection, which means the initial spark often petered out. It was also a little annoying to receive emails so frequently, and difficult to make time for weekly video calls with new people where you had to start from scratch. Everyone I met was interesting and different. None have converted to any professional leads, but maybe in the future, they will. I’m taking a break from the platform at the moment because I didn’t have the time for weekly meets.”

The ease of making connections online is certainly an appealing factor. In fact, a recent survey conducted by career platform Zippia indicates that in a post-Covid world, online networking is preferred over in-person networking by 40 per cent of people. No wonder then that global AI-enabled networking platforms like meetup.com and Lunchclub are gaining popularity across the board.

The latter was launched in the US in 2018 (in 2021 in India), specifically to address the boundaries of conventional geography in networking across the world. By leveraging huge amounts of data through their AI technology, they work to make networking a universally accessible concept.

Unlike other networking platforms, these digital super-connectors uses AI as the core of their technology. Users are matched through advanced algorithms on the basis of common interests. They function much like a dating app, where the AI algorithm searches the database to find a new connection every week and then arranges one-on-one meetings with like-minded matches.

Digital networking platforms can also be used to overcome the confines of social boundaries. Minal Sethi from Delhi felt the lack of inclusion in traditional networking platforms and launched MatchAble to address this in 2022.

She shares, “Due to the existing societal standards-based false mental image, or misperceptions associated with people having disabilities, they often feel hesitant and sceptical about coming out and exploring, especially when it comes to seeking meaningful social connections. We wanted to create a platform to break taboos and bring a positive experience to the specially-abled community, so we started MatchAble.”

Dial A for Alumni

When Mrinali Mittal returned to Delhi after pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in International Management at King’s College London, she was keen to connect with others who had enjoyed similar life experiences and educational exposure. She knew a few people from her alma mater but was unable to find a community platform for students from other global universities and institutions.

Hence, she launched the Alumni Club. With a presence in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and London, this organisation is described as ‘a private network for the alumni of the top 50 international universities.

Mittal shares, “We curate our community and keep them engaged through a diverse range of social and professional events. We believe that the next generation of communities will be smaller, focused ones, which will prefer networking opportunities that favour depth over scale and can create bespoke experiences. We do this by capitalising on the immense amount of experience, affluence and influence that rests within existing alumni networks.”

In order to adapt to the changing digital scenario, Mittal and her team are working on developing technology to connect their members online. They hope to drive discussions beyond physical events, by bringing together members across multiple cities and countries, though offline community-building efforts remain their mainstay.

Archana Prasad and Sean Blagsvedt of Dara.network

Most school and college alumni networks have adopted digital mediums to stay relevant today. Simple measures like running active social media pages, sending out timely emailers and creating global WhatsApp groups enable their large and often widespread communities to stay connected.

This does not, however, mean that the charm of in-person meetups is lost. Digital means are great for sharing information, yet video calls cannot replace the easy camaraderie that results from meeting people who have shared lived experiences.

The results of the Zippia survey cement this belief, as it records that 68 per cent of individuals surveyed prefer networking in person rather than virtually, and 95 per cent of professionals agree that face-to-face connections are key for successful long-term business relationships. Perhaps this is because 55 per cent feel that all communication relies on body language, which is best assessed in person.

Alumni networks have been strong since time immemorial, but what’s changed in 2022 is the format they follow. A younger, internationally minded and tech-first generation prefers attending social and professional events that balance interesting experiences with knowledge-driven networking. Typical university reunions are no longer de rigueur, as people enjoy attending curated bespoke events that target different member profiles and lead to more enriching encounters.

Fairs and Fests the New Conferences and Expos

The tremendous popularity of curated events is perhaps the reason why they also make for ideal networking opportunities. Whether it is a music concert, biking club, or dance and cocktail evening at a bar, people attend events, hoping to meet like-minded individuals and connect with them both for business and pleasure. Earlier conferences and expos were considered the ideal grounds for this, but now equal pride of place is given to social events. Even industry conferences offer a plethora of leisure activities to ensure greater participation.

Aware of this, the British Council India created a digital platform called Festivals from India with ArtBramha in India and the Audience Agency in the UK, to commemorate the India-UK Together Season of Culture programme, as part of its celebratory events marking India’s 75th anniversary.

Jonathan Kennedy, Director of Arts India, British Council, says, “We aim to create a platform for emerging and established artists and festivals from India and the UK to exchange ideas and foster social inclusion between artists and audiences. Festivals from India are an extension of our commitment towards creating greater opportunities for arts festival professionals in India through financial support, upskilling programmes and exposure to global festivals and artists with the UK.”

Other creative platforms have also rallied around to ensure that creative professionals have access to opportunities and support. Those who work in the areas of crafts, festivals, heritage, and literature are the most in need of networking opportunities, yet often find themselves adrift in corporate-focused networking mediums.

In this regard, another platform that has emerged in recent times is the Bengaluru-based Dara.network, which began in 2021 in the midst of the pandemic when the creative industries were hit extremely hard. Co-founders Archana Prasad, Sean Blagsvedt and Dev Agarwal wanted to help professionals find work opportunities, mentorship and support groups easily through their AI-matching system.

Working with the core idea of building a cultural and change-making community and supporting their unique needs, Prasad shares, “We started with the idea that AI would help make one-on-one connections, and then expanded that to enable institutions to keep their alumni and current cohorts in contact with them and each other. Now we are looking at how best to support creators and citizen coders to make and share their favourite AI recipes.”

The average members on digi- platforms like these range from ages 25-45, and consist largely of professionals in the creative and technology spheres. As awareness of their benefits increases, however, people from other fields—environmental and social activists, student body leaders, performers, or corporate professionals—will benefit from these platforms.

A Digital Divide?

A study published by Oxford Economics on the importance of networking for business relationships notes that the refusal to network with customers affects business profits. Executives surveyed revealed that they would lose 28 per cent of their business if they stopped networking. Trade shows were declared a great way to network for business, both for acquiring new customers and networking with vendors (as per 48 per cent of people surveyed) and scouting prospects (43 per cent). Traditional forms of networking, it seems, still have their place in the world.

The success of LinkedIn Local Communities in India is a testament to this. Syed Mohsin Raja is the host of LinkedIn Local Guwahati and hails this global face-to-face meetup concept, believing that it, “allows you to connect with people on your profile and the extended network offline in your local area without the fear of being pitched to or sold at. There are more than 300 LinkedIn Local chapters worldwide, and I’m glad to be heading one of them.”

The adoption of digital mediums was perhaps natural for the survival of the concept of networking as a whole. Yet, has this created a divide among those who cannot or prefer not to access digital mediums? Or has it encouraged widespread turning to digital means? Kennedy believes it’s the latter.

“We have all experienced a transformation over the past two years. How we make, experience and share knowledge have changed radically. Technologies like AR, VR and gaming have expanded while NFTs and blockchain developed a new kind of philanthropy and investment into art entrepreneurship,” he says, sharing the example of India-UK artistic collaborations such as Ziro Festival in Arunachal Pradesh and Focus Wales in Wrexham, who are creating an NFT platform for artists in the Metaverse, among others.

Kennedy speaks in the sphere of the arts, yet his insight is applicable in most professional situations. It plays out in the case of former lawyer Neeti Chopra. Once Covid hit and the frenzy of her litigation practice took a backseat, she had plenty of time to reassess her needs and desires. She realised that though being a lawyer paid the bills with plenty left over, it did not offer mental peace or job satisfaction.

A secret desire she had always harboured was to be a writer but had no clue where to begin making this mid-career switch. One day, while scrolling through her social media profiles, she saw a message on LinkedIn posted by a distant cousin of hers. It was a call for freelance contributions to a newspaper that her cousin was a part of.

On a lark, Chopra wrote out a pitch for a potential article, read it, re-read it and then with trepidation, mailed it in. The idea was accepted and in the months that followed, Chopra established herself as an independent writer contributing to various publications.

“People often ask how I made inroads into this diametrically opposite profession. The answer is simple: through networking. After the first opportunity on LinkedIn, I started going through my social media pages to look for more,” she says. Chopra adds she connected with old friends, teachers, classmates and parents of her son’s schoolmates through Instagram, joined Facebook groups for freelance writers and scoured networking sites to connect with other writers and editors.

“The digital sphere is a vast, untapped ocean of opportunities. All one needs is the skill of researching effectively and the willingness to follow through with each lead despite the occasional rejection, and one will see amazing results,” she proclaims, leaving us with a digital networking tale for the ages.

Largest Professional Networking Groups in India

✥ Delhi Startups Club (Official)

✥ New Delhi Startup Founder 101

✥ BHIVE Startup

& Entrepreneur Community

✥ Bangalore Startup Founder

✥ Wannapreneur to Entrepreneur, Delhi

✥ Mumbai Business Networking Meetup

✥ Mumbai Crypto Social Circle – InstaCrypto

✥ 91SpringBoard Mumbai Community

✥ Hyderabad Startup Founder 101

✥ Mumbai Entrepreneurs

Top benefits of in-person meetings as opposed to networking by technology

85 per cent Building stronger, more meaningful business relationships

77 per cent Better ability to read body language and facial expressions

75 per cent Ability to bond with co-workers/clients and more social interaction

49 per cent Allows for more complex strategic thinking

44 per cent Better environment for tough, timely decision-making

40 per cent Less opportunity for unnecessary distractions

39 per cent Leads to higher-quality decision-making

38 per cent Easier to focus

23 per cent Fewer disruptions and delays

A Zippia survey from 2021 reveals that in a post-Covid world, online networking is preferred over in-person networking by 40 per cent of people

According to a LinkedIn survey, some experts believe posting online about being unemployed doesn’t help a person’s odds of finding work, but 48 per cent of hiring managers said they view public posts about a job search as conveying resourcefulness. Between 30 per cent to 40 per cent of hiring managers also said it conveys proactive problem-solving and confidence.

According to HubSpot, 85 per cent of the open positions are filled through networking. According to CNBC, 70 per cent of jobs are never published publicly.

A LinkedIn survey from 2017 indicates that 35 per cent of the participants found new opportunities, got business deals, and landed jobs through casual messaging on the platform. Nearly two-thirds (61 per cent) of professionals globally agree that regular online interaction with their professional network can lead to the way to possible job opportunities.

A study by Oxford Economics said networking is one of the most important ways to find and keep customers. The close rate for meetings is 40 per cent, meaning that in-person meetings end in a sale or deal almost half of the time.

“We started with the idea that AI would help make one-on-one connections. Now we are looking at how best to support creators to make and share their favourite AI recipes.” Archana Prasad, co-founder of, Dara.network

Minal Sethi

Digital super-connectors such as Lunchclub function like a dating app. The AI algorithm searches the database to find a new connection and then arranges meetings with like-minded matches.

Minal Sethi, founder, of MatchAble: “Due to misperceptions associated with people with disabilities, they often feel hesitant about coming out and seeking connections. We wanted to create a platform to break such taboos.”

“The next generation of communities will be smaller, focused ones, which will prefer networking opportunities that favour depth over scale and can create bespoke experiences.” Mrinali Mittal, founder, Alumni Club

The Top Benefits of Networking Online

92 per cent Saves time

88 per cnet Saves money

64 per cent Allows the participant to multi-task

55 per cent Increases productivity

76 per cent More flexibility in location and timing

49 per cent Ability to archive sessions

16 per cent Less peer pressure

Five Places to Network Other than an Event

Digital networking platforms

College alumni networks (through newsletters and social media pages)

Events, conferences and expos

Social meet-ups within your community

Through former colleagues or those at your current job

