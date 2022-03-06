STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rhythm and Blues

The House of Things launches statement furniture from Duffy London
 

Published: 06th March 2022

If you’re an admirer of British designer Christopher Duffy’s incredible work that plays with the concepts of gravity, geography and illusion, here’s how you can get some of it in India. Just log on to The House of Things, a unique, curated online destination for luxury interior products, and pick from his brand, Duffy London. Known for its bespoke modern furniture and sculptures that combine art and function, all these exclusive pieces are made by hand, using sustainably sourced, eco-friendly materials.

Intricate layers of glass and wood materials combine to create a three-dimensional viewing canvas in the Abyss collection. The yellow-tinted certified wood reacts with the blue glass to produce an array of  luxurious hues and textures—a glimpse into the thrilling depths of oceanic abyss.

The collection includes the Abyss Host in a pattern reminiscent of the geological cross-sections of the ocean that makes for a perfect hosting or display table. There’s the Abyss Horizon, where Duffy looks into the depths of the ocean to dream up a dramatic circular coffee table.

And then, there’s the Abyss ‘Pondicherry’ Table, designed exclusively for The House Of Things, and limited to just 10 editions. Raised to dining or boardroom level at 75 cm high, it’s a mesmerising portrayal of the Oussudu Lake, the largest lake in Pondicherry, played out in vivid blues and grounded in a choice of either mirror polished stainless steel or matte black steel.

