Fresh and Flouncy bridal collections

Shyamal and Bhumika’s new couture collection speaks to the global Indian bride with a desi soul
 

Published: 20th March 2022

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

Reflecting the spirit of a year surrounded by nature and tranquility, the Spring-Summer 2022 couture collection by designers Shyamal & Bhumika is all about floral inspirations and free-flowing forms. Exuding a fun and fresh aura, yet preserving age-old craft techniques, the effervescent collection comes in a mix of silhouettes and colours.

Their signature contrasting floral embroidery makes a distinct appearance through the collection, resulting in intricate surface ornamentation in lush tones with a touch of sparkle, blossoming florals, fluttering butterflies and tittering waterbirds.

It truly complements the aesthetic of this line. The duo’s deep-rooted reverence for the rich culture and heritage of India also shines through this season.

The designers have made a connection with the global Indian bride using subtle contrasts of joyous colours with eye-pleasing vintage mid-tones. So, along with muted Indian pastels, there are also plush jewel tones as well as rich wine, intense pink, raspberry red, and champagne gold interlaced with subtle tones of English rose, smokey grey, dusty mint, and ivory.

All of which are overlaid with translucent sequin work and beautiful hand embroideries like aari, zardozi, peeta, shimmer, beadwork, appliqué and handcrafted silk threads embellished with crystals.

The collection includes some exceptional silhouettes such as voluminous, exaggerated sleeves, floor-sweeping panelled lehengas, dramatic trailing veils and hemlines, bias skirts, sensuous blouses with plunging necklines, open shouldered bodices, fish-tail skirts, ruffled saris, romantic sleeves, trailing lehengas, high-collared blouses, halter necks, pleated bustiers, one-shoulder blouses, and gorgeous veils. All in a variety of fabrics ranging from handwoven silks to crepe de chine,  georgettes, satins, and tulle.

