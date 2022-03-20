Product Review|  Matte as a Good Mate  

Ayesha Singh By

I recently got re-introduced to Revlon, a brand I used to wear a lot back in the day when it was still the first international cosmetics brand to be launched in India. But with the inundation of so many others,

Revlon hid in the background, only to remerge when I saw a friend wearing a new shade from their latest line called Revlon Super Lustrous.

I picked up two of the most flattering mauve shades I’ve seen—Pick Me Up (on the lighter side) and Wild Thoughts (a deeper hue). There are 10 other shades to choose from—from the brown, cheery, maroon, and red colour family.

The lipsticks come in a soft-matte black tube that is comfortable to hold and use.

The application is quick, owing to the creaminess of the formulation. The pigmentation strength is appropriate and the lips don’t dry. Lighter shades double up as a lip balm. Botanical inclusions of agave, Moringa oil and cupuacu butter add to its richness. But if you expect your mattes to not budge the whole day, this one is not for you.

Revlon Super Lustrous Price: Rs 799.

Availability: Revlon.co.in; select retail stores