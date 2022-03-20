STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Product Review|  Matte as a Good Mate  

I recently got re-introduced to Revlon, a brand I used to wear a lot back in the day when it was still the first international cosmetics brand to be launched in India.

Published: 20th March 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

I recently got re-introduced to Revlon, a brand I used to wear a lot back in the day when it was still the first international cosmetics brand to be launched in India. But with the inundation of so many others,

Revlon hid in the background, only to remerge when I saw a friend wearing a new shade from their latest line called Revlon Super Lustrous.

I picked up two of the most flattering mauve shades I’ve seen—Pick Me Up (on the lighter side) and Wild Thoughts (a deeper hue). There are 10 other shades to choose from—from the brown, cheery, maroon, and red colour family.

The lipsticks come in a soft-matte black tube that is comfortable to hold and use. 

The application is quick, owing to the creaminess of the formulation. The pigmentation strength is appropriate and the lips don’t dry. Lighter shades double up as a lip balm. Botanical inclusions of agave, Moringa oil and cupuacu butter add to its richness. But if you expect your mattes to not budge the whole day, this one is not for you. 

Revlon Super Lustrous Price: Rs 799. 

Availability: Revlon.co.in; select retail stores

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revlon Super Lustrous Mauve Lip Color Brand Matte Soft Richness
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp