The Figment of a Peace Accord

An extensively researched narrative on the Naga imbroglio and how policymakers have failed the northeastern India
 

Image for representational purposes only. ( File Photo)

The Eastern Gate is a wonderfully personalised and incisive account of the issues that have marginalised the existence of the proud and courageous Nagas. It has been allowed to fester by ineptitude and neglect. The apathy of successive federal and state governments rooted in long-ignored key histories, major historical figures, tribes, culture and geographies have created barriers of mistrust wider than the Brahmaputra.

Talks for a permanent peace deal that started over 25 years back are a chimera, and will remain one so long as the government of India merely follows the policy of attrition—based on the hope that the adversary won’t have the staying power.

This has left an entire community in a kind of limbo since 1997 when the cease-fire set in between the separatist rebels and the military but it has left both sides armed and holding turf. And technically, while there is no war anymore in Nagaland, this northeast state still has a lot of soldiers and yet there is no peace either. Lest not forget, the absence of war is not peace!

Sudeep Chakravarti is a master storyteller! His meticulous research, deep and intimate knowledge of the land and its people, his familiarity with the main protagonists, and understanding of the personalities involved in the struggle make a pleasurable reading experience. He weaves personal anecdotes of interactions with the key Naga leaders at the forefront of the struggle and creates a magical experience as if the events described are unfolding in the presence of the reader.

The writing remains brutally honest to the trade—Chakravarti pulls no punches when assessing the performance of federal and state governments and is bold to call out the singularly inept handling by bureaucrats. Often, the poorly thought-out positions have led to violent repercussions for the Naga community as became tragically evident when Padmanabaiah, the government interlocutor for peace talks in Bangkok, announced on June 14, 2001, that the extension of ceasefire for one more year would be without territorial limits.

By June 18, the entire Imphal valley was up in flames and the violence unleashed led to 18 deaths. By the time the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was forced to withdraw the Bangkok statement, the death toll was in hundreds with thousands rendered homeless. The Meitei observe June 18 every year as Integration Day. In the uneasy status quo that continues to prevail, rebel groups have not been quashed but allowed to control fiefs as long as they do not target soldiers. 

The Eastern Gate is a marvellous narrative, an eye-opener, and a must-read for anybody who is interested in understanding the extent to which the future of India requires a vibrant and integrated NE. Ultimately, the integrity and sovereignty of India that is Bharat depend on the favourable resolution of this problem based on the policy that factors people—Nonpok thong thingba (opening the Eastern Gate)—because the alternative namely Nonchup thong thingba (closing the Eastern Gate) may well be a cost too burdensome to bear!

The Eastern Gate
By: Sudeep Chakravarti 
Publisher: Simon & Schuster India
Pages: 432
Price: Rs 710

