STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Cold Pressed Grit

The sight of big bulls yoked to a pestle churning out oil is a pastoral sight as old as karma, which is making a return due to the growing demand for pure oils.

Published: 15th May 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Bulls yoked to a pestle to make cold pressed oils

The sight of big bulls yoked to a pestle churning out oil is a pastoral sight as old as karma. It is also part of an ancient Indian village tradition, which is making a return due to the growing demand for pure oils. Arogya Dayani, founded and run by 54 year-old Kotla Jayamma in the Telangana village of Jaklapally in Mahbubnagar district, manufactures cold-pressed oils such as groundnut, sesame, safflower and coconut, for both India, Singapore and the Middle-East. The difference between Arogya Dayani and businesses set up by degree-wielding entrepreneurs is Jayamma’s background. She grew up in a farming family in Hanumanpally village, and was then married off young into a family that owned a dairy farm. 

“I spent days milking cows, and looking after the farmland. Around 2008, I joined the local DWACRA Mahila Sangham, worked as a member and later was the president from 2010 to 2015. My various duties included the welfare of women and underprivileged communities,” she recalls. The experience honed her inherent leadership and organisational skills. She even won an award for the best president at the district level. We Hub, India’s first state-led incubator to foster and promote women’s entrepreneurship, held a boot camp in Mahbubnagar in 2019. She applied and was selected for a We Hub mentorship. She regularly visited Hyderabad for six months. 

Jayamma with her family

“I learned about GST, taxes, registration, bank loans, marketing etc,” she says. In February 2018, life came to a standstill when Jayamma discovered a lump in her chest, but after the surgery, her doctor gave her an advice that changed her life. “I was asked to eat healthy foods such as fruits, millets and cold-pressed oils,” she remembers. She then bought a wooden oil mill and began making all kinds of cold-pressed oils at home. The oils were of such good quality that orders from neighbouring villages began pouring in. 

Destiny must really choose its own: Jayamma, a Class VII-pass woman, founded Arogya Dayani in December 2019. The company makes cold-pressed oils using bull-driven ghanis and sells around 25,000 litres annually across India and abroad. “Money is necessary for business. But what is more important is patience, passion and perseverance. Without these, no amount of finance would help. But if you have these qualities, you can rise to any height, even with modest capital and educational qualifications.” It’s her own MBA lesson. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arogya Dayani Kotla Jayamma DWACRA Mahila Sangham
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp