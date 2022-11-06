The great Indian matchmaking circus  

Noor Anand Chawla By

A month before Delhi-based entrepreneur Gita Mohan* turned 35, she hired a professional matchmaker. Mohan had attempted the traditional matchmaking route in her early 20s when the pressure to find

a suitable match within her community was high.

However, after a string of disappointing dates—the best of which she describes as laughable, and the worst as simply awful—she swore off the process for good. What followed was years of struggling with dating apps (“People just lie on these platforms”); going on blind dates arranged by friends (“All of them want 22-year-old petite and pretty girls”), and a few meetings initiated by family members (“They were mostly unattractive, balding and overweight”).

The irony of the rejection game wasn’t lost on her. Having exhausted most of her options, and with the big 3-5 looming large, she decided to give matchmaking another shot.

“My parents are no longer pressuring me as much. They worry about me being alone later in life, but also know that I can take care of myself. The equation changed for me when my younger sister married her boyfriend two years ago.

I realised that I want a partner and eventually children, and the clock was ticking fast. So, we hired a matchmaker to share options beyond our known circles,” says Mohan. At first, she was shown profiles that didn’t match from any angle— community, education, looks or background.

After rejecting around 10 biodatas, she met one of the candidates for coffee. “He was nice and I felt there was potential for a second meeting, but he never called back, and I’m not one to chase. At least it’s a start, let’s see how it goes,” she shares, maintaining a positive outlook about the process.

As the wedding season beckons—around 1.5 lakh marriages are estimated to be solemnised in Rajasthan this month, the highest in over two years—welcome to Indian matchmaking for the modern world. Here, millennials with fixed mindsets look for tailor-made partners who must tick all their boxes; and enterprising matchmakers, in turn, charge a pretty penny while promising to fulfil their oft-unreasonable demands.

Data by Statista highlights that revenue in the matchmaking industry is projected to reach $282.7 million in 2022, showing an annual growth rate of 1.39 percent, resulting in

a projected market volume of $302.9 million by 2027.

Whether it’s through an app, a website, matrimonial columns in newspapers, friendly neighbourhood aunties or an elite matchmaking service like that of ‘Sima from Mumbai’, the great Indian matchmaking circus has many players, with each having an essential role in putting the show together.

The Star Performers Singles Everywhere

What exactly is the appeal of matchmaking in a traditional context? In a country where marriage is a business arrangement for many and the basis of social security for others, the actual ‘match’ must go beyond physical attraction and basic compatibility.

In short, it is not just two humans tying the knot; it is their families, friends and extended kin too. Matchmakers, therefore, have the job of ensuring that all parties are satisfied and every condition duly met.

As much flak as the Netflix series Indian Matchmaking received for portraying regressive social practices, its tremendous success was also owed to the fact that it showed a true mirror to Indian society whether in the country or abroad.

Perhaps that’s why it was included in the list of Time magazine’s 50 Most Influential Reality TV Shows of All Time.

A poster of Indian Matchmaking,

featuring Sima Taparia

The case of 28-year-old Ritika Sabharwal*, who tied the knot five years ago, is an apt representation of this principle. She had just returned from the US with a degree in business management and was at the prime of her youth.

Hence, she was quickly put on the marriage market by her eager parents. They signed up with Sycorian Matrimonial services, one of the longest-standing ‘elite’ matrimony services in India. Flooded with offers within a month of signing up, she decided to go with the wealthiest candidate from the pool—the scion of one of India’s largest bedding manufacturers based in Punjab. He was 11 years older than her and showered oodles of attention and money during courtship. They were engaged in three weeks and married in three months.

Now the mother of a child, she lives in their swanky apartment in Gurugram with a retinue of servants, while he shuttles between his hometown and their house, overseeing the business and playing absentee father. “I knew what I signed up for. I actually like having my freedom.

I enjoy the four days I have to myself and when he’s here, it’s great fun. We get along well despite the age difference and I appreciate that he hasn’t forced me to move to Punjab to live with his mother,” Sabharwal shares with candour.

What worked for Sabharwal was meeting her partner in a real-life situation, away from the sea of disappointing Tinder matches she had encountered as a student abroad. It also helped that she was fine with the concept that marriages often require a lot of compromise and a bit of luck to work—a principle that Sima Taparia of Indian Matchmaking lauds as the secret to a successful marriage. Taparia may have been dubbed as regressive in her approach, but data shows there is merit to some of her methodology. Particularly, the importance she attaches to people meeting in person.

This is strengthened by the result of a study of 2,000 singles conducted by UK-based dating app The Inner Circle, which showed that three-quarters of single people would still prefer to meet others in real-life settings, with 76 per cent claiming they are open to being chatted up in public spaces. Expert analysis puts this down to people craving authentic connections in a post-pandemic scenario, and in an Indian context, how well the partner would fit into their families and lives.

The Ringmaster Matchmakers

Most matchmakers will call Sabharwal’s story an ideal one, as she was willing to compromise and make the most of her lot. Unlike her, single people nowadays are harder to please, especially as they grow older and more fixed in their ways.

“No one wants to get married under parental pressure or for social acceptance,” says Shivani Sanghavi, Mumbai-based founder of Baat Pakki, a premium matchmaking entity that helps people navigate the complexities of modern love.

As the mindsets of single men and women become increasingly progressive, they want to stay in control of their lives as opposed to handing over the reins to their parents. They prefer to decide the timelines of marriages and who they finally marry.

This includes relaxing once-rigid templates like marrying only within the community, adhering to food preferences, obsessing over height and complexion, and chasing the NRI dream.

“The tolerant solo cruisers are moving past these hiccups, including seemingly regressive aspects like referring to kundlis. But at the same time, they carry emotional baggage—scars from previous relationships. We help them navigate through these complexities: first find yourself, then find love,” says Sanghavi.

With financial independence comes the desire to date before jumping into marriage. Yet young singletons are keen to date people who eventually want to marry, instead of those simply looking for a ‘fun time’.

This is where the expertise of matchmakers is most required. Says Priyanka Ghura, co-founder and creative head, Not So Arranged, Mumbai: “Almost 15 percent of our database, ranging from 27-44 years, has experienced a broken engagement or a brief marriage; 99 percent of our sign-ups

are ready to settle down with the right person. People these days examine a different criterion: 95 percent of our sign-ups look for partners with whom there is easy-flowing conversation,

a non-judgemental outlook and a sense of humour.” There are also secondary parameters, which her business partner Tanisha Kanani, highlights, “Those who have lived away from home, want someone who has been in the same space too.”

To cater to this new-age clientele, Not So Arranged hosts events to encourage conversation on an even footing such as Cocktails and Chemistry evenings.

They also boast a clientele from diverse fields—35 percent are CEOs and founders; 44 percent are from tech, marketing, consulting and finance backgrounds; and 21 percent follow creative pursuits like films, writing and design. They also point out that all their clients want partners who are working. “Though there has been a slight relaxation in criterion, like a good Brahmin family is acceptable for an Agarwal family, there’s a growing fixation in other aspects, like a Mumbai-based girl wants a Mumbai-based boy.

If she lives in South Bombay, she will be unwilling to ‘compromise’ and settle for a residence beyond Andheri in the city suburbs,” says Mumbai-based matchmaker Sapna Makharia, founder, Shuruwaat, who has been playing Cupid in the Marwari community for the past five years.

The Stage Matchmaking Platforms

It was exactly 10 years ago that a little app called Tinder entered the market and changed the world of romantic connections. The idea that you could browse through profiles of eligible singles and approach them on the basis of attraction and similar interests without involving third parties was brilliant in its simplicity. Recent research by dating platform eharmony and the Imperial College Business School in the UK showed that by 2035, more people are likely to meet their partner online than offline, globally.

Closer home, the annual dating survey by Tinder, called the Year in Swipe 2021 India, declared video chats a first-date staple for singletons, with mentions of ‘video call’ in bios growing by 52 percent globally. The biggest surge in adoption of online dating apps was witnessed in smaller towns like Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, among others, because dating apps are the easiest way for single people to connect directly, before getting their parents involved.

Matchmakers too have realised the importance of adopting digital mediums, if only to expand their client base. The jeevansathi.coms and shaadi.coms of the world have been around for eons, but now boutique services are higher in demand. Shalini Singh, founder, andwemet, a global web-based matchmaking platform that began in 2019, says,

“Earlier matchmaking was synonymous with marriage. With changing times, single Indians are also seeking other commitments in companionship and domestic partnerships. We offer a service through which like-minded individuals can form a meaningful relationship that may or may not necessarily result in a marriage.” She aims her services at those who are separated, divorced or bereaved. Its in-house surveys of 25-35-year-olds from Tier I cities indicate that 80 percent of users are looking for long-term commitment, with 65 percent showing interest in marrying their partners if their relationship stands the test of time.

A decided advantage of digital platforms for the purpose of matchmaking is the relative anonymity and lack of judgement it entails. Freelance writer and singer George Antony from Pune suffers from multiple disabilities, including speech impairment, ADHD and OCD. So, he found it exceedingly difficult to meet people. “Being a person with disability in India brings fake sympathy and rejection, and people say you’ll never be able to find love.

I experienced it too until I discovered MatchAble. Now, I am looking forward to offline meetups,” he says, referring to the web-based matchmaking service exclusively for people with disabilities.

A Ring-Side View Where Matchmaking is Heading

However tech-first the approach, there is no denying that the matchmaking market itself is set to thrive. Data by Statista points to the dating app market’s largest segment being ‘matchmaking services’ with

a projected market volume of $282.7 million in 2022. The study says most consumers in India use leading apps Tinder or Bumble, with revenue increasing as more and more consumers are ready to pay for additional features. With Facebook set to roll out its dating feature worldwide, it is being looked upon as a big threat. The study also observes that the market is already saturated, which will lead to a lower growth rate in coming years. Perhaps one can expect widespread adoption of AI in matchmaking, for example, utilising the principles of job portals for profile recommendations, or for advice on relationships and life coaching.

Says Anuradha Vinod Gupta, San Francisco-based founder and CEO, Vows for Eternity, which has presence in Mumbai, Delhi and London, “Blurred gender roles, late marriages (our candidates primarily fall in the 25-45 age group, and a small set in 45-65), and an increased focus on careers have redefined relationships. Marriage is an equal partnership now, not a compromise. While dating apps have their space, people are arriving at a stage where they feel that they have either not found a meaningful connection through those apps or just are not interested in the dating app game at all,” she says, adding that young people don’t always subscribe to the traditional setup families conjure, or have limited time to shortlist profiles. “Also, there are those looking at second innings. We have members that are divorced, some with children, some without, and as circumstances change, the nature of the search changes too, which is why there cannot be a cookie-cutter solution,” she says.

Gupta captures the current narrative well. A recent report by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said, “A significant reduction has been observed in the level of age at first marriage for women in the 25-29 year age cohort as only 52.8 percent of women were married by the age of 20 during 2019-2021 compared to 72.4 percent in 2005-06. The results were similar for males.” Additionally, this report reveals that the percentage of population (both males and females) “never getting married” is increasing over the years.

Entrepreneur Veena Rathi from Mumbai, attempted to get her niece married through a digital shaadi collective, and had a bad experience. She describes the entire proposition as a Ponzi scheme, where it

was not in the matchmaker’s long-term interest to find the girl a match, so she could keep charging money while ostensibly widening the net of matches. Says Rathi: “After this experience I feel we should make our kids go-getters in every walk of life. They should be responsible for finding their own life partner, a skill they must perfect on their own, for themselves.”

Her advice played out interestingly enough in the case of 27-year-old lawyer from Bengaluru, Devika Kumari*, who had been a purist romantic at heart since childhood. Having grown up on SRK’s films, she began dreaming about her Prince Charming walking into her life the moment she was of ‘eligible age’.

Soon after college, she requested her parents to find her a match, who quickly signed up with a local matchmaker. What followed was rejection after rejection, owing to the fact that she was overweight. Disheartened, she complained to her friends about the superficiality of the matchmaking process. They, in turn, made her a profile on Bumble to cheer her up.

Within 10 days, she matched with a number of progressive-minded individuals, and soon fell in love with one of them. When she brought him home to meet her parents, they agreed to the match with a simple caveat: she was to declare to the world they had met through the matchmaker and not on a dating app because, “Our daughter is a good girl from a good family. What would people say if they knew she had a profile on dating apps?” Evidence, if any was needed, that Taparia and her brand of matchmakers continue to win the day.

Five Unique Matchmaking Sites that Cater to Specific Needs

Badoo

An app that encourages complete honesty from its users in terms of the information displayed on profiles and their intentions

MatchAble

A web-based matchmaking service geared exclusively to people with disabilities

The League

Connects users on the basis of their educational profiles and job titles. One must apply to be part of it, as it caters mostly to career-minded individuals.

Gleeden

An extra-marital dating app for those who wish to experiment with open marriages

Aisle

Meant for those looking for a serious relationship

Top Matchmaking Trends in 2022

Continued friendships with potential matches even if the romance fizzles out

Mindful dating, keeping individual needs and lifestyles in mind

Explori-dating to test waters when one is unsure of what they really want in a partner

Hobby dating, which according to a recent trend report released by Bumble, sees 52 percent of users in India plan their dates around newly discovered hobbies

“Earlier matchmaking was synonymous with marriage. Now singles are also seeking other commitments, in companionship and domestic partnerships.” Shalini Singh, founder, andwemet



“The tolerant solo cruisers are moving past seemingly regressive aspects, but at the same time, carry emotional baggage—scars from previous relationships.” Shivani Sanghavi, founder, Baat Pakki



“There has been a slight relaxation in criterion, like a good Brahmin family is acceptable for an Agarwal family, but there’s a growing fixation in other aspects: like a Mumbai-based girl wants a Mumbai-based boy.” Sapna Makharia, founder, Shuruwaat



“95 percent of our sign-ups look for partners with whom there is easy-flowing conversation, a non-judgemental outlook and a sense of humour.” Priyanka Ghura, co-founder, Not So Arranged



“Blurred gender roles, late marriages, and increased focus on careers has redefined relationships. Marriage is an equal partnership now, not a compromise.” Anuradha Vinod Gupta, Founder & CEO, Vows for Eternity



Revenue in the matchmaking industry is projected to reach $282.70m in 2022

52.8% Indian women were married by age 20 during 2019-2021 compared to 72.4% in 2005-06, signifying reduction in the level of age at first marriage in the 25-29 age group. The results were similar for males. India’s online matchmaking industry revenues crossed $318 million in 2020

(with inputs from Shilpi Madan) *names have been changed

