Silence of the lamps

‘We will neither burst crackers nor decorate our house’

- Father of Kashmiri Pandit killed by terrorists

Srinagar: Rahul Bhat’s daughter keeps looking for her father and misses him badly. On May 12, he was shot dead by militants inside the Tehsildar’s office at Chadoora where he worked, in central Kashmir’s Budgam district—yet another name in a long list of the Valley’s Hindu casualties. His father, Bita Ji Bhat recalls the family celebrated Diwali every year at their Jammu home, but not this year. “Rahul would come from the Valley to be with us. We would burst crackers and light diyas,” he reminisces. The retired J&K policeman says, “This will be the first Diwali when Rahul won’t be around. We will neither burst crackers nor decorate our house,” adding all celebration has left their lives. Rahul is survived by his parents, wife and a seven-year-old daughter. Terrorists ignited the conflict with the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits between 1989 and 1990, which forced tens of thousands of them to leave the Valley. Many of these displaced live in squalid refugee camps. The Pandit issue is politically charged, with the Modi government betting on its new Kashmir policy to welcome them back home.

- Fayaz Wani

‘No amount of money can bring my son back’

- Father of medical student killed in Ukraine

Ranebennur, Karnataka: “Last Diwali was a happy day with WhatsApp video calls to Naveen, though he was far away. Seven months after his death, my parents are still in mourning,” says Harsha Goudar, the brother of Naveen Gyana Goudar, the only Indian to be killed in the Ukraine war. The 21-year-old medical student, who would have become a doctor in 2023 after graduating from the Kharkiv National Medical University, had left his bunker to buy groceries when he was hit by a Russian shell.

Shekharappa, his disconsolate father, says, “The government has given `25 lakh as compensation, but no amount of money can bring him back.” The family donated his body to the SS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Davanagere, for research. Around 22,500 Indian nationals, mainly medical students, in Ukraine were evacuated. In September, the Centre told the Supreme Court that these students cannot be accommodated in Indian universities.

- G Subash Chandra

‘There is no Diwali without him’

- Murdered singer’s father

Chandigarh: Last year, Punjabi rapper, songwriter and actor Sidhu Moose Wala celebrated Diwali with his friends and family at his new house on the outskirts of Chandigarh. This year, the place wears a forlorn look without song, dance, light or Moose Wala. Father Balkaur Singh mourns, “Words cannot express what we are going through. There is no Diwali without him.” Moose Wala died in a gangster shooting at Mansa village near Bathinda on May 29, a few weeks before his 29th birthday. “My son became a victim of the gang rivalry even though he had nothing to do with any gangster. Eventually, the common man is shot dead while the real gangsters go scot-free,’’ says his father. With the Punjabi music industry booming and local stars going global, singers are soft targets for gangsters to extort money from. The Punjab Police have identified Canada-based criminals as big players in the racket.

- Harpreet Bajwa

‘Every corner of the house verberates with their giggles’

- Parents of minor girls, who were gang-raped and murdered

Lakhimpur Kheri: While the Uttar Pradesh state authorities are gloating over creating a Guinness record by lighting over 14 lakh diyas to illuminate Ayodhya on Diwali eve, the Lakhimpur Kheri family whose two minor daughters were gang-raped and murdered last month remains shrouded in darkness. “Last year, around this time, both my daughters were busy decorating the house. Who will do that this time? I miss them every moment of every day,” laments their mother. While all the six accused are in jail, and the case is in the fast-track court, it is little consolation for the family. Indian women number around 700 million, but face daunting challenges. In 2021, 31,677 rapes were recorded. Crimes against women in 2021 spiked by 15.3 percent over the previous year—an annual rise of 56,775 cases. “Every corner of the house reverberates with their giggles and sprightly presence. I will not be able to sleep till the accused are hanged,” says the murdered girls’ father, a landless labourer.

-Namita Bajpai

‘We have no money to celebrate this time

- Karnataka potter

Photo: Vinod Kumar.T

Gadag: The potters of the clayware district are desolate. Over the last two weeks, incessant rains have sunk both their spirits and clayware, after unseasonal downpour flooded the low-lying areas. Clay pots, lamps and terracotta products worth lakhs of rupees have been ruined or washed away. Devamma Kumbar was looking forward to a bright Diwali, hoping for brisk business after two years of pandemic and lockdowns. “After my husband died, I continued to make and sell pottery to give my sons good education. I had kept aside many varieties of diyas to sell for Diwali,” she says. Veeresh Kumbar, another potter from Gadag, adds, “We don’t have any money to celebrate this time.” Climate change and festivity don’t mix: the Indian Meteorological Department recorded a rise in heavy rainfall by almost 85 percent since 2012. Erratic changes in the south-west monsoons in the last few decades have been called the main culprit. In 2021, the UN estimated that India suffered average annual loss of $87 billion from extreme weather events.

-Raghottam Koppar

‘Police personnel responsible for my son’s death haven’t been punished’

- Mother of man who died in police custody

Photo: R.Satish Babu

Chennai: Last Diwali in Chennai, S Rajasekher woke early for the aarti, distributed gifts to his nephews and nieces, and went out with his friends. This Diwali, only the memories linger. On June 11, the police charged Rajasekher with gold theft and arrested him. According to the police, his health deteriorated during questioning and he died on the way to hospital. The custodial death rocked the state Assembly and the case went to the CBCID, which hasn’t issued its report so far. “We haven’t received any compensation and the cops responsible for my son’s death haven’t been punished,” weeps Usha Rani, his mother and now the family’s sole breadwinner. Death in police custody is part of India’s vast policing crisis: the government admitted in Parliament to 4,484 custodial deaths in the last two years without differentiating between judicial and police custody. NHRC data of 2021 reported 2,150 deaths in judicial custody and 155 deaths in police custody. Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 952 incidents, followed by West Bengal with 442.

- Sahaya Novinston Lobo

‘She hoped to save lives, but lost the battle herself’

- Covid victim’s mother

Hyderabad: Born on Karthika Amavasya, the day Diwali is celebrated across the country, Deshmukh Shivani would have turned 23 this year. She was the second-generation nurse in her family, after her single mother Prasanna retired from the Government Area Hospital. Shivani had joined the trauma care ward of Akshaya Hospitals in Hyderabad in February. In June, she tested positive for Covid-19, which flared up her respiratory problems. “She hoped to save lives, but lost the battle herself. I was sure she would recover since long Covid has a low mortality rate. She had a lung infection when she was nine, but it never relapsed. Covid triggered it and she passed away after suffering from severe pulmonary edema for 18 days,” grieves her mother. India has had over 4.5 crore Covid cases and 5.2 lakh deaths since the pandemic struck. Though the Indian Medical Association says there have been at least 1,800 deaths among health workers across the country, the Centre has denied that any data on doctors who died of the virus exists.

-Neeraj Murthy

‘There’s no light at the end of this tunnel’

- Wife of jobless fertiliser factory worker

Godavarikhani/Telangana: IIT diploma holder Aparadhi Srinivas borrowed `8 lakh from a local moneylender to pay a placement consultant for a job at Ramagundam Fertiliser and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) in his district. “In a year, my contract was terminated by the new management. I haven’t made enough money to repay the loan. The consultant has scooted without trace,” he says. Wife Ajitha is bitter that while the RFCL will be lit up for Diwali, she and her children will languish in the shadows. “With no job, mounting debts and a wounded heart, we will suffer the darkness like the 299 other workers who lost their livelihoods. There’s no light at the end of this tunnel unless RFCL catches those fraudsters and gets our jobs or our money back,” she says. India’s unemployment rate has risen to a one-year high of 8.3 per cent in August after two million jobs were lost, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. Rural unemployment rose to 7.68 percent from 6.14 percent in July. But the government shows a different picture: the Periodic Labour Force Survey report claims unemployment rate dropping from 12.6 percent in June quarter last year to 7.6 percent in the same quarter this year.

- Naveen Kumar Tallam

‘The fire and sound from crackers will affect her more’

- Acid attack survivor’s uncle

Bengaluru: Asha lives in pain, six months after an acid attack by a 27-year-old admirer whose marriage proposal she had rejected earlier in the year. This happened not in a hinterland village or small town, but in India’s IT capital. Asha will be having crucial skin-grafting ear surgery later this month; her sixth since April 28, when Nagesh, the accused in the case, attacked her outside her office. She does not venture outside. Her assailant Nagesh was her father’s tenant—the memory of fleeing down the stairs as he pursued her with murder on his mind still haunts her. Her family will not be celebrating Diwali this year. Worried, Asha’s uncle Sundaresh says, “The fire and sound from the crackers will affect her more.” National Crime Records Bureau data showed that between 2014 and 2018, there were 1,500 acid attacks in India with at least one incident daily.

- Praveen Kumar

‘There will be no decorations; just diyas will be lit in her memory’

- Father of accidental firing victim

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: It’s not just the Shindes, but 153 families in Sharda Nagar, Indore, who won’t be celebrating Diwali this year. Mahi, an 11-year-old girl, died in a firing gone wrong at the Garba pandal during Dussehra on October 3—yet another casualty among hundreds who die every year from illegal celebratory firing at events. On that fateful night, Mahi had gone to attend the festivities with her family. “She was sitting in her mother’s lap when the bullet hit her on the head. She slumped to the ground,” recalls her father Santosh. Neighbour Ajay Namdev and his eight-year-old son Maulik say, “Not just the Shindes, the entire colony will feel Mahi’s absence. No decorations will be done; just diyas will be lit in her memory.” Santosh remembers purchasing a new outfit for Mahi last Diwali. “That pink frock will refresh our memories of her.” It is common practice at weddings and other celebrations to fire in the air, the highest number of such deaths occurring in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan. There are more than 71 million firearms in India, the second highest in the world after the US, of which only about 10 million are licenced. The actual numbers would be much higher.

- Anuraag Singh

