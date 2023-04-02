Home Magazine

‘Asia now mature to have multiple art fairs’: Art Basel Hong Kong director

Newly appointed director of Art Basel Hong Kong, Angelle Siyang-Le, speaks to Trisha Mukherjee on spearheading the first physical edition of the fair in three years,

Published: 02nd April 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

Angelle Siyang-Le

Angelle Siyang-Le (Photo | Tory Ho for Art Basel)

Newly appointed director of Art Basel Hong Kong, Angelle Siyang-Le, speaks to Trisha Mukherjee on spearheading the first physical edition of the fair in three years, new collaborations and the evolving art scene in Asia

When you took over as the ABHK director in November 2022, what was your vision for the fair and how much of it have you been able to realise in this edition?

My number one goal for this show was to bring people back to Hong Kong. And we saw many familiar faces as well as new friends. Besides that, we introduced, for the first time, an offsite installation, beyond the floors of the fair, from the Encounters sector.

We showcased a large-scale inflatable sculpture of King Tut by Ethiopian-American artist Awol Erizku in Hong Kong’s Pacific Place. We also collaborated with the M+ Museum in the West Kowloon Cultural District to showcase Swiss artist Piplotti Rist’s moving image work, Hand Me Your Trust, projected on the museum facade for all visitors in Hong Kong to enjoy.

This year only one major Indian gallery participated. Why was the representation from the country so low? 

While selecting galleries, ABHK looks at their proposals and the artists they are bringing to the fair, but 
we don’t have a process to have either more or fewer galleries from India. But, if you see, there were 177 galleries this year, which was lower than the previous editions because this time we closed the applications back in June last year when seven days’ hotel quarantine was still required for those coming into Hong Kong.

So, the fact that so many galleries chose to return, despite the travel restrictions, was a good sign. And, I think next year, we will be welcoming back a lot more from all over the world and definitely from India. 

The art scene in Asia has been expanding with fairs such as Art Dubai, Frieze Seoul as well as Art SG. Do you see these fairs as competition to ABHK? 

The increasing number of fairs in Asia is a huge asset. If you see the art scene in Europe and America, there are multiple fairs as well as other international platforms for galleries to stage different programmes.

The contemporary art scene in Asia has been developing over the last several years, but now it has matured enough to have more than one art fair. This is a good thing because it allows the rest of the world to see the diversity in the region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Art Basel Hong Kong Angelle Siyang-Le
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp