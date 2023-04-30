Uttar Pradesh mafia crushing criminal clans

Namita Bajpai and Anuraag Singh By

Aapko akhiri baar samjha raha hoon… bahut jaldi halaat badal rahe hain… mere koi ladke na doctor banege, na vakeel, sirf hisaab hona hai aur inshaallah bahot jaldi shuru kar doonga (This is my last warning. Things are going to change soon. None of my sons will become doctors or advocates. Now only scores have to be settled, and Inshallah, it will happen soon).

This was part of a long message purportedly sent in January 2023 by slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed to a Lucknow-based builder Mohammad Muslim, who was once Atiq’s acolyte, but had a fall-out with him. It went viral a day after Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot in police custody in Prayagraj on April 15. Around the same time, a telephonic conversation between Atiq’s third son Asad—killed in a police encounter days before his father died—and Muslim was also widely shared.

The 19-year-old sends out a chilling message to the builder for keeping him waiting at the gate of his house: “Ye aapne theek nahin kiya Muslim sahab.” The two exchanges show how mafiadom runs as the bloodline in the hinterland—by design or default.

The old days of the ’70s when criminals like Haji Mastan and Varadarajan Mudaliar became celebrities, and films glorifying them became a Bollywood trope, Mumbai was the playground of gangsters. Criminal dynasties were not the norm until Dawood and Amar Naik arrived on the scene. It changed in the 80s and 90s when men like Atiq Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari, Brijesh Singh et al expanded their empires, which had brothers, sons and wives controlling various sections.

It was in those days when the Congress began to see a decline in popularity in Uttar Pradesh, and caste satraps were making headway. The best ways to counter the change were intimidation, violent booth capturing or downright murder of rivals. The grateful politicians, in turn, turned a blind eye to their criminal activities.

The gangsters thought why not become politicians themselves? Thus began the criminalisation of politics, and along came a long string of baahubalis, who also brought their family members into electoral politics. Today the main dynasties are Brijesh, Mukhtar, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, Abhay Singh and Dhanajay Singh, who operate their large enterprises, which include drugs, assassinations, weapons manufacture and smuggling and kidnappings. The Atiq dynasty was one such family fiefdom until the deaths of the gangster, his brother Ashraf and son Asad.

“It won’t be fair to call them all dynasties,” says Rahul Srivastav, Additional SP ATS/Social Media of the UP Police, who is at the forefront of the technological drive against crime.

The biggest crackdown against Atiq’s empire happened after Yogi Adityanath became CM in 2017. Even though the don was moved from Allahabad Jail to Deoria Jail, it didn’t stop his gang from kidnapping and thrashing businessman Mohit Jaiswal and taking him to the jail, where he was forced to sign over his property in front of Atiq in 2018.

In 2019, the Supreme Court ordered Atiq’s shifting to Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat. Even after that, he continued to run his empire through a closed syndicate, comprising his wife Shaista, and three eldest sons, Umar, Ali and Asad. His two minor sons are presently lodged at a juvenile shelter home.

In the four decades of his criminal career—and with over 100 cases registered against him—Atiq was convicted for the first time just weeks ago in the kidnapping case of Umesh Pal (the eye witness in the 2005 Raju Pal murder), ironically a month after Umesh was murdered in broad daylight by Atiq’s men, including Asad. The February 24 killing was the first in which Asad’s involvement had come to the fore.

The state police have recorded over 10,900 encounters since Adityanath came to power

“With two elder brothers in jail and father’s empire crumbling, Asad became desperate to act against Umesh,” says a source.

The son of a tonga driver, Atiq won the Allahabad West Assembly seat five times in a row from 1989 to 2002. “He was said to be close to then CM Mulayam Singh Yadav. While he twice won the seat as SP and Apna Dal candidate, three other times, when he fought as an independent, neither SP nor BSP dared to field candidates against him,” says a senior UP police officer who retired as IG. Atiq also won as SP candidate from Phulpur seat of Allahabad district, which was won thrice in the past by the country’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

On August 7, 2002, Atiq was produced at Prayagraj district court by the police. Suddenly, he was attacked with crude bombs. He fell and rubbed his face in the dust screaming that the police wanted to kill him. Former IPS officer Lalji Shukla, who had arrested Atiq twice during his stint as SP city in Prayagraj in 1996 and 2001, says, “The bomb hurled at him was targeted as it missed the cops escorting the gangster. He was taking my name that I wanted to get him killed. He tried every trick to get me removed from Prayagraj,” says the officer, who also led a team when Atiq’s Chakia office was demolished for the first time in 2003.

“He grabbed several properties in the city overnight. Shops at main Johnstonganj, Civil Lines, 12 bigha of land of Soorajkali in Jhalwa, a huge piece of land on the main GT Road in Bamrauli, etc.,” he adds.

Being in jail is no hurdle for crime lords with political clout. Political parties have never been coy about giving tickets to criminals. Mukhtar, 59, has been in jail for more than 15 years although he won Assembly elections five times in a row since 1996 from the family pocket borough, Mau Sadar. He won the last three from prison. Mukhtar did not contest in 2022; instead, his son Abbas won the seat for the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP). The same year, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Abbas in a money-laundering case. He is currently lodged in Kasganj Jail.

Rule by Proxy

Shukla says Atiq was apprehensive of sentencing in the Raju Pal murder case, so he used the assault on Umesh as a ‘live workshop’ for nayi fasal (new crop). “Atiq had also launched Ashraf by killing then BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005,” says the retired cop, admitting that he had to face transfer and suspension for taking on the don. “All that has changed,” says Prashant Kumar, Spl DG Law and Order, who has the CM’s mandate to bring down criminal empires.

Even as Atiq was wreaking havoc in Prayagraj, in the eastern region of the state, another baahubali was causing mayhem: Mukhtar. Perhaps the first big-time Muslim gangster-turned-politician of East UP, Mukhtar—who represented Mau Assembly seat five times in succession between 1996 and 2017—comes from a distinguished ancestral lineage. Accused in over 60 cases and lodged at a jail in Banda district, Mukhtar—who had once put his own lock on a police station—was recently sentenced to seven years in a 2003 case of threatening to kill a jailer. The Ansari clan today includes Mukhtar’s elder brothers, Sibgatullah and Afzal, and his two sons, Abbas and Umer.

While BSP MP Afzal is considered the political brain of the family, who represented their home seat Mohamdabad in Ghazipur district five times on CPI and SP tickets and Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat twice, Sibgatullah won from the same seat as SP candidate in 2007 and 2012. Like Abbas, his cousin Suhaib (Sibgatullah’s son), too made a winning electoral debut from the family’s home seat as an SP candidate in 2022.

Former UP DGP AK Jain says, “The crime network run by the likes of Atiq, Mukhtar, Brijbhushan, Abhay and Dhanajay traverses generations. Their children gradually slip into it. They take it as a matter of pride to be part of their father’s legacy. Dacoits and other criminals either surrender or are eliminated. But baahubalis consolidate their positions and their criminal network by entering the political arena.”

Mukhtar’s arch-rival Brijesh, who stayed behind bars in various jails of UP for 14 years, was released on bail by the Allahabad High Court in August 2022, four months after he helped his wife Annapurna Devi become an MLC for the second time from Varanasi. Brijesh had won the same seat in 2016, while behind the bars. “Now he wants to establish his son Siddharth in politics,” says a political watcher.

Before Brijesh and wife, his elder brother Udainath Singh ‘Chulbul’ was twice BJP MLC from Varanasi, while his son Sushil Singh, a known muscleman of eastern UP, is a BJP MLA from Chandauli. Sushil’s wife Kiran and brother Sujit, too, have been Varanasi Zila Panchayat chairpersons in the past. Brijesh had once reportedly managed to even get one of his cooks elected a block pramukh.

He has been notorious for killings rivals while dressed in different attires, including the khaki. In 1992, he went to JJ Hospital in the guise of a doctor to kill the person who shot dead Dawood’s brother-in-law. Brajesh shot him under the tight security of Mumbai police. He was arrested in 2008 by Delhi Police Special Cell (22 years after escaping from UP police custody) from Bhubaneswar, where he was living under the fictitious identity of Arun Kumar.

Over the years, regardless of where they come from, the baahubalis have used a more or less similar modus operandi. Their criminal edifice rests on muscle, caste, religious and regional power. Through it all, their constant pillars of support are their wives. Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen is on the ‘most wanted’ list of UP Police. She had been procuring weapons, looking after financial transactions and even planning shootouts.

A cop seeking anonymity claims she had gone to meet Atiq in Sabarmati Jail where the couple discussed Umesh’s killing. “Atiq asked Shaista to send a phone and SIM card to him. A few days later, the phone was sent, which he used for speaking with the shooters.” Shaista, who joined BSP in 2023, has four cases—a murder and three of cheating—registered against her. Similarly Dhananjay, the former MLA and MP, who won in 2009 LS polls on a BSP ticket, managed to get his third wife elected in zila panchayat polls in 2021.

Terrain of Terror

From confessing on camera that he shot his friend’s killer to slapping a wrestler on the dais, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and BJP MP from Kaiserganj, Brijbhushan, is once again in the headlines for alleged sexual misconduct. The kar sewak who was an accused in the Babri demolition case, and also booked under TADA for helping the Dawood gang, now lords over 50 educational institutions in Devi Patan range.

“People like him cut a Robinhood-like figure by facilitating weddings of girls of poor families and running hospitals,” says Jain. Brijbhushan’s younger son Prateek too is second-term MLA from Gonda while his elder one Karan is an office-bearer of the WFI. In a recent interview, Brijbhushan said when BJP fielded him against long-time Gonda MP and scion of the local royal family, Raja Anand Singh, he was called by the district police chief, who asked him to withdraw his candidature. “I refused, whipped up my pistol and pointed at him.” He won by over one lakh votes.

An ace with the gun according to police sources, Mukhtar lords over an empire spread across eight states—Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Delhi, besides UP. He moved his coal supply business to Gujarat after the going got tough in UP. Mukhtar’s first victim was head constable Rajendra Singh, who he shot in 1988. Rajendra was the elder brother of Tribhuwan Singh, Brijesh’s friend. This murder was the genesis of the Brijesh-Mukhtar rivalry. In the turf war, BJP MLA Krishnanda Rai sided with Brijesh.

DSP Shailendra Singh was in charge of the Varanasi unit of the UP STF, when the task force was activated after a firing incident in January 2004 in the Cantt area of Lucknow between Mukhtar and Rai. In an intercepted call, “Mukhtar was speaking to a fugitive soldier Babu Lal of 35 Rifles, Jammu, to get an LMG for `1 crore,” says Singh, who had to resign under political and administrative pressure after recovering LMG and invoking POTA on Mukhtar.

“I was under pressure to remove his name. I resigned in February 2004,” says Singh. In November 2005, Rai was ambushed along with some of his men in broad daylight. As many as 400 bullets were fired at them. The chief of the killer squad was Munna Bajrangi, Mukhtar’s associate. The police chargesheet named Mukhtar for the killing and he was lodged in jail.

Unlike others, Raghuraj Pratap Singh or Raja Bhaiyya as he’s called, does not carry out shootings, but assigns his henchmen to do the dirty work. Jain says Raghuraj’s father, Udai Bhadri, was a bigger nuisance. “Once the office of PM Indira Gandhi had to intervene on the request of then Union Minister Dinesh Singh, who was related to the Rajas of Kunda, to get his police encounter averted as he had fired on cops and the PAC had surrounded to neutralise him,” he says.

While Raja Bhaiyya remains the undisputed king of Kunda, he fielded his driver from adjoining Babaganj and won it too for his Jansatta Dal. “When I was DIG Pratapgarh range, I was asked to camp in Pratapgarh to get the election done. I could sense how he influences the tender process of government contracts and liquor contracts taking his fixed commission in each,” says Jain.

CM Adityanath is relentless in wiping out the criminal gangs. The fact that their leaders can operate from jail is deterrent for informants and policemen to act. The reign of the criminal clans seems to be in peril. The government has deployed two methods to hit them: technology and an investigative commission. It is meant to target the ganglords where it hurts the most—financial clout. The UP Police have identified 61 mafias to be targeted and a list of 27 ‘most wanted’ has been issued. Of these 20 are Hindus, which support Kumar’s claim that there is no communal angle.

ALSO READ | ‘We’re determined to destroy the entire mafia and their economic empires’: UP top cop

Until a few years ago, gang wars over territory were common. At stake was control over the drug trade, human trafficking, land grab, kidnapping for ransom, illegal weapons manufacture, gambling, liquor and more. With the connivance of government officials, large amounts of land were seized by gangster politicians and buildings constructed on them. After the crackdown began, these properties were bulldozed.

The SIT had discovered that Atiq, after forcibly occupying homes, was getting entire families to move out of their localities to be resettled by those from another community in his assembly segment for votes. “Once we started razing their properties, people whose land had been grabbed are claiming their property. We return the land after verifying the documents,” explains Kumar.

Territories occupied by small-time gangsters were yielded to the big dons, who moved in for more pickings. Gangwars would erupt only when one big don eyed another’s fiefdom. The ruthless elimination of shooters by the Adityanath government has brought about an uneasy truce between the godfathers. Instead of violence, they are investing the proceeds from their criminal enterprises in real estate across the country.

ALSO READ | Inside the mafia economy

For the first time, the state police are closely coordinating with Central agencies and law agencies of other states to track these properties and seize them. Technology is the UP Police’s second weapon. Every district HQ and police station have social media staffers, who post and respond real-time.

“Someone is bound to make a mistake,” he says. “That’s enough for us to identify the criminal and location.”

Uttar Pradesh is a test case where political will and police action have come together to bring down age of criminal empires. The state police has recorded over 10,900 encounters since Adityanath came to power in 2017, in which 13 cops died and 1,443 were injured. This time the law isn’t allowing gangs to get away with murder. Even if it means entirely wiping out don dynasties that have held sway over business, politics and trade in Uttar Pradesh.



Aapko akhiri baar samjha raha hoon… bahut jaldi halaat badal rahe hain… mere koi ladke na doctor banege, na vakeel, sirf hisaab hona hai aur inshaallah bahot jaldi shuru kar doonga (This is my last warning. Things are going to change soon. None of my sons will become doctors or advocates. Now only scores have to be settled, and Inshallah, it will happen soon). This was part of a long message purportedly sent in January 2023 by slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed to a Lucknow-based builder Mohammad Muslim, who was once Atiq’s acolyte, but had a fall-out with him. It went viral a day after Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot in police custody in Prayagraj on April 15. Around the same time, a telephonic conversation between Atiq’s third son Asad—killed in a police encounter days before his father died—and Muslim was also widely shared. The 19-year-old sends out a chilling message to the builder for keeping him waiting at the gate of his house: “Ye aapne theek nahin kiya Muslim sahab.” The two exchanges show how mafiadom runs as the bloodline in the hinterland—by design or default. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The old days of the ’70s when criminals like Haji Mastan and Varadarajan Mudaliar became celebrities, and films glorifying them became a Bollywood trope, Mumbai was the playground of gangsters. Criminal dynasties were not the norm until Dawood and Amar Naik arrived on the scene. It changed in the 80s and 90s when men like Atiq Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari, Brijesh Singh et al expanded their empires, which had brothers, sons and wives controlling various sections. It was in those days when the Congress began to see a decline in popularity in Uttar Pradesh, and caste satraps were making headway. The best ways to counter the change were intimidation, violent booth capturing or downright murder of rivals. The grateful politicians, in turn, turned a blind eye to their criminal activities. The gangsters thought why not become politicians themselves? Thus began the criminalisation of politics, and along came a long string of baahubalis, who also brought their family members into electoral politics. Today the main dynasties are Brijesh, Mukhtar, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, Abhay Singh and Dhanajay Singh, who operate their large enterprises, which include drugs, assassinations, weapons manufacture and smuggling and kidnappings. The Atiq dynasty was one such family fiefdom until the deaths of the gangster, his brother Ashraf and son Asad. “It won’t be fair to call them all dynasties,” says Rahul Srivastav, Additional SP ATS/Social Media of the UP Police, who is at the forefront of the technological drive against crime. The biggest crackdown against Atiq’s empire happened after Yogi Adityanath became CM in 2017. Even though the don was moved from Allahabad Jail to Deoria Jail, it didn’t stop his gang from kidnapping and thrashing businessman Mohit Jaiswal and taking him to the jail, where he was forced to sign over his property in front of Atiq in 2018. In 2019, the Supreme Court ordered Atiq’s shifting to Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat. Even after that, he continued to run his empire through a closed syndicate, comprising his wife Shaista, and three eldest sons, Umar, Ali and Asad. His two minor sons are presently lodged at a juvenile shelter home. In the four decades of his criminal career—and with over 100 cases registered against him—Atiq was convicted for the first time just weeks ago in the kidnapping case of Umesh Pal (the eye witness in the 2005 Raju Pal murder), ironically a month after Umesh was murdered in broad daylight by Atiq’s men, including Asad. The February 24 killing was the first in which Asad’s involvement had come to the fore. The state police have recorded over 10,900 encounters since Adityanath came to power “With two elder brothers in jail and father’s empire crumbling, Asad became desperate to act against Umesh,” says a source. The son of a tonga driver, Atiq won the Allahabad West Assembly seat five times in a row from 1989 to 2002. “He was said to be close to then CM Mulayam Singh Yadav. While he twice won the seat as SP and Apna Dal candidate, three other times, when he fought as an independent, neither SP nor BSP dared to field candidates against him,” says a senior UP police officer who retired as IG. Atiq also won as SP candidate from Phulpur seat of Allahabad district, which was won thrice in the past by the country’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru. On August 7, 2002, Atiq was produced at Prayagraj district court by the police. Suddenly, he was attacked with crude bombs. He fell and rubbed his face in the dust screaming that the police wanted to kill him. Former IPS officer Lalji Shukla, who had arrested Atiq twice during his stint as SP city in Prayagraj in 1996 and 2001, says, “The bomb hurled at him was targeted as it missed the cops escorting the gangster. He was taking my name that I wanted to get him killed. He tried every trick to get me removed from Prayagraj,” says the officer, who also led a team when Atiq’s Chakia office was demolished for the first time in 2003. “He grabbed several properties in the city overnight. Shops at main Johnstonganj, Civil Lines, 12 bigha of land of Soorajkali in Jhalwa, a huge piece of land on the main GT Road in Bamrauli, etc.,” he adds. Being in jail is no hurdle for crime lords with political clout. Political parties have never been coy about giving tickets to criminals. Mukhtar, 59, has been in jail for more than 15 years although he won Assembly elections five times in a row since 1996 from the family pocket borough, Mau Sadar. He won the last three from prison. Mukhtar did not contest in 2022; instead, his son Abbas won the seat for the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP). The same year, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Abbas in a money-laundering case. He is currently lodged in Kasganj Jail. Rule by Proxy Shukla says Atiq was apprehensive of sentencing in the Raju Pal murder case, so he used the assault on Umesh as a ‘live workshop’ for nayi fasal (new crop). “Atiq had also launched Ashraf by killing then BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005,” says the retired cop, admitting that he had to face transfer and suspension for taking on the don. “All that has changed,” says Prashant Kumar, Spl DG Law and Order, who has the CM’s mandate to bring down criminal empires. Even as Atiq was wreaking havoc in Prayagraj, in the eastern region of the state, another baahubali was causing mayhem: Mukhtar. Perhaps the first big-time Muslim gangster-turned-politician of East UP, Mukhtar—who represented Mau Assembly seat five times in succession between 1996 and 2017—comes from a distinguished ancestral lineage. Accused in over 60 cases and lodged at a jail in Banda district, Mukhtar—who had once put his own lock on a police station—was recently sentenced to seven years in a 2003 case of threatening to kill a jailer. The Ansari clan today includes Mukhtar’s elder brothers, Sibgatullah and Afzal, and his two sons, Abbas and Umer. While BSP MP Afzal is considered the political brain of the family, who represented their home seat Mohamdabad in Ghazipur district five times on CPI and SP tickets and Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat twice, Sibgatullah won from the same seat as SP candidate in 2007 and 2012. Like Abbas, his cousin Suhaib (Sibgatullah’s son), too made a winning electoral debut from the family’s home seat as an SP candidate in 2022. Former UP DGP AK Jain says, “The crime network run by the likes of Atiq, Mukhtar, Brijbhushan, Abhay and Dhanajay traverses generations. Their children gradually slip into it. They take it as a matter of pride to be part of their father’s legacy. Dacoits and other criminals either surrender or are eliminated. But baahubalis consolidate their positions and their criminal network by entering the political arena.” Mukhtar’s arch-rival Brijesh, who stayed behind bars in various jails of UP for 14 years, was released on bail by the Allahabad High Court in August 2022, four months after he helped his wife Annapurna Devi become an MLC for the second time from Varanasi. Brijesh had won the same seat in 2016, while behind the bars. “Now he wants to establish his son Siddharth in politics,” says a political watcher. Before Brijesh and wife, his elder brother Udainath Singh ‘Chulbul’ was twice BJP MLC from Varanasi, while his son Sushil Singh, a known muscleman of eastern UP, is a BJP MLA from Chandauli. Sushil’s wife Kiran and brother Sujit, too, have been Varanasi Zila Panchayat chairpersons in the past. Brijesh had once reportedly managed to even get one of his cooks elected a block pramukh. He has been notorious for killings rivals while dressed in different attires, including the khaki. In 1992, he went to JJ Hospital in the guise of a doctor to kill the person who shot dead Dawood’s brother-in-law. Brajesh shot him under the tight security of Mumbai police. He was arrested in 2008 by Delhi Police Special Cell (22 years after escaping from UP police custody) from Bhubaneswar, where he was living under the fictitious identity of Arun Kumar. Over the years, regardless of where they come from, the baahubalis have used a more or less similar modus operandi. Their criminal edifice rests on muscle, caste, religious and regional power. Through it all, their constant pillars of support are their wives. Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen is on the ‘most wanted’ list of UP Police. She had been procuring weapons, looking after financial transactions and even planning shootouts. A cop seeking anonymity claims she had gone to meet Atiq in Sabarmati Jail where the couple discussed Umesh’s killing. “Atiq asked Shaista to send a phone and SIM card to him. A few days later, the phone was sent, which he used for speaking with the shooters.” Shaista, who joined BSP in 2023, has four cases—a murder and three of cheating—registered against her. Similarly Dhananjay, the former MLA and MP, who won in 2009 LS polls on a BSP ticket, managed to get his third wife elected in zila panchayat polls in 2021. Terrain of Terror From confessing on camera that he shot his friend’s killer to slapping a wrestler on the dais, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and BJP MP from Kaiserganj, Brijbhushan, is once again in the headlines for alleged sexual misconduct. The kar sewak who was an accused in the Babri demolition case, and also booked under TADA for helping the Dawood gang, now lords over 50 educational institutions in Devi Patan range. “People like him cut a Robinhood-like figure by facilitating weddings of girls of poor families and running hospitals,” says Jain. Brijbhushan’s younger son Prateek too is second-term MLA from Gonda while his elder one Karan is an office-bearer of the WFI. In a recent interview, Brijbhushan said when BJP fielded him against long-time Gonda MP and scion of the local royal family, Raja Anand Singh, he was called by the district police chief, who asked him to withdraw his candidature. “I refused, whipped up my pistol and pointed at him.” He won by over one lakh votes. An ace with the gun according to police sources, Mukhtar lords over an empire spread across eight states—Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Delhi, besides UP. He moved his coal supply business to Gujarat after the going got tough in UP. Mukhtar’s first victim was head constable Rajendra Singh, who he shot in 1988. Rajendra was the elder brother of Tribhuwan Singh, Brijesh’s friend. This murder was the genesis of the Brijesh-Mukhtar rivalry. In the turf war, BJP MLA Krishnanda Rai sided with Brijesh. DSP Shailendra Singh was in charge of the Varanasi unit of the UP STF, when the task force was activated after a firing incident in January 2004 in the Cantt area of Lucknow between Mukhtar and Rai. In an intercepted call, “Mukhtar was speaking to a fugitive soldier Babu Lal of 35 Rifles, Jammu, to get an LMG for `1 crore,” says Singh, who had to resign under political and administrative pressure after recovering LMG and invoking POTA on Mukhtar. “I was under pressure to remove his name. I resigned in February 2004,” says Singh. In November 2005, Rai was ambushed along with some of his men in broad daylight. As many as 400 bullets were fired at them. The chief of the killer squad was Munna Bajrangi, Mukhtar’s associate. The police chargesheet named Mukhtar for the killing and he was lodged in jail. Unlike others, Raghuraj Pratap Singh or Raja Bhaiyya as he’s called, does not carry out shootings, but assigns his henchmen to do the dirty work. Jain says Raghuraj’s father, Udai Bhadri, was a bigger nuisance. “Once the office of PM Indira Gandhi had to intervene on the request of then Union Minister Dinesh Singh, who was related to the Rajas of Kunda, to get his police encounter averted as he had fired on cops and the PAC had surrounded to neutralise him,” he says. While Raja Bhaiyya remains the undisputed king of Kunda, he fielded his driver from adjoining Babaganj and won it too for his Jansatta Dal. “When I was DIG Pratapgarh range, I was asked to camp in Pratapgarh to get the election done. I could sense how he influences the tender process of government contracts and liquor contracts taking his fixed commission in each,” says Jain. CM Adityanath is relentless in wiping out the criminal gangs. The fact that their leaders can operate from jail is deterrent for informants and policemen to act. The reign of the criminal clans seems to be in peril. The government has deployed two methods to hit them: technology and an investigative commission. It is meant to target the ganglords where it hurts the most—financial clout. The UP Police have identified 61 mafias to be targeted and a list of 27 ‘most wanted’ has been issued. Of these 20 are Hindus, which support Kumar’s claim that there is no communal angle. ALSO READ | ‘We’re determined to destroy the entire mafia and their economic empires’: UP top cop Until a few years ago, gang wars over territory were common. At stake was control over the drug trade, human trafficking, land grab, kidnapping for ransom, illegal weapons manufacture, gambling, liquor and more. With the connivance of government officials, large amounts of land were seized by gangster politicians and buildings constructed on them. After the crackdown began, these properties were bulldozed. The SIT had discovered that Atiq, after forcibly occupying homes, was getting entire families to move out of their localities to be resettled by those from another community in his assembly segment for votes. “Once we started razing their properties, people whose land had been grabbed are claiming their property. We return the land after verifying the documents,” explains Kumar. Territories occupied by small-time gangsters were yielded to the big dons, who moved in for more pickings. Gangwars would erupt only when one big don eyed another’s fiefdom. The ruthless elimination of shooters by the Adityanath government has brought about an uneasy truce between the godfathers. Instead of violence, they are investing the proceeds from their criminal enterprises in real estate across the country. ALSO READ | Inside the mafia economy For the first time, the state police are closely coordinating with Central agencies and law agencies of other states to track these properties and seize them. Technology is the UP Police’s second weapon. Every district HQ and police station have social media staffers, who post and respond real-time. “Someone is bound to make a mistake,” he says. “That’s enough for us to identify the criminal and location.” Uttar Pradesh is a test case where political will and police action have come together to bring down age of criminal empires. The state police has recorded over 10,900 encounters since Adityanath came to power in 2017, in which 13 cops died and 1,443 were injured. This time the law isn’t allowing gangs to get away with murder. Even if it means entirely wiping out don dynasties that have held sway over business, politics and trade in Uttar Pradesh.