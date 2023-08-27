Art, Naturally

Mallik Thatipalli By

The apple, they say, doesn’t fall far from the tree. One look at artist Priyanka Aelay’s career and it is clear that she is the true inheritor of the legacy of her illustrious father, Laxman Aelay. The 33-year-old worked on functional art, a set of three coffee tables—as part of the recently concluded group exhibition, Out of the Box, in Hyderabad. In shades of blues and greens, the tables spring to life with inspirations from nature, a single deer waits for dawn to break and is surrounded by a forest. Aelay’s intention was to encapsulate that enchanting moment when the veil of night gradually yields to the soft embrace of daylight. “I wanted to capture that magical moment. It is these fleeting times, that capture the heartbeat of life,” she says.

While Priyanka’s father is known for his vignettes of life in the hinterland of Telangana, she is inspired by myriad subjects from pop art to surrealism. “My father lived in the villages of Telangana, so he was able to capture the life there on his canvas. I come from a generation which has grown up on pop art and technology,” says the Hyderabad-based artist, who had her first exhibition in 2012 using a wide range of mediums—oil, watercolours, Chinese ink and drawings.

Priyanka’s work not only celebrates the beauty of the natural world but also conveys a deeper connection she feels with it. Her art often invites viewers to pause, reflect and rediscover their own relationship with the world. “Forests, animals and trees are integral to us, yet they are in danger of existence. My works draw attention to this reality,” she says. The artist believes in the fluidity of form and follows her instinct. “I start off with the background colour and then leave it to the canvas to speak to me. I cannot move in a fixed way, be it life or art,” smiles the resident artist of the Chawla Art Gallery in Delhi. Subtlety is paramount in her canvases. For instance, in her works, a fox is a symbol of greed in an enchanted forest, while the dark clouds are a harbinger of gloom.

The first time the artist worked on functional art was seven years ago, as part of the Gallery Café exhibition in Hyderabad. She created a set of tables and chairs. Priyanka recalls, “It showcased how art can be accessed by a larger population in a form that those who are not interested in art can relate to.” The present work took over a month. She believes that the tableau of the deer and the forest becomes a poignant reminder of the continuous cycle of change that envelops us—a testament to the beauty that can be found in the quiet anticipation of new beginnings.

“The way wood absorbs colour (because it is not treated unlike the canvas) and the layered paint it needs is an educative experience,” she says. Priyanka, who spent six weeks in Bordeaux, France, in 2018 for an art residency programme, sponsored by the Krishnakriti Art Foundation and Bordeaux Metropole, is now looking forward to two shows later this year while enjoying motherhood. “The peace that being

a mother brings is further helping my art evolve,” she says.

