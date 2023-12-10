INTERVIEW: 'I didn’t expect so much love. It’s like a dream', says actor Bobby Deol on 'Animal'

Trisha Mukherjee By

Through the 90s, you were Bollywood’s dynamic leading man, who combined the best of action and romance. Following your comeback in 2017 with Poster Boys, you have increasingly stepped out of the mould of the quintessential hero. What led to this transition?

In the beginning of my career, I was getting cast in similar roles. People never really saw the actor in me. But, whenever I would watch films, it would be the smaller characters that would stand out and stay in my mind. I used to wonder why their roles weren’t that big. They were so powerful. I always wanted to play characters like that, because I was fed up with my image. So, after I went through a bad phase in my life, and realised I had to get back on my feet and start working again, I think something just snapped in me.

I decided that I was going to do something different and be prepared, and anyone could come knocking on my door. So, I started with Poster Boys. It was a comedy, and I enjoyed working with Shreyas Talpade, who I learnt a lot from as an actor. And then luckily for me, Salman called me up for Race 3. Although I wasn’t looking for a commercial project, I knew it would bring me in the public eye and the new generation would be able to recognise me. Because of that, I got Housefull 4; again, not something I was looking for. The search ended when I got Class of ‘83. It jump-started my career again because it gave me the character-driven role I wanted.

How do you differentiate between being a hero and an actor?

I have always believed that if you are recognised as an actor, you will have a longer inning. Every hero craves that. And it isn’t always easy because somehow we make the wrong choices or things just don’t happen the way they should. So, for me, being called an actor is the best thing that’s happened.

How has OTT helped revive your career?

OTT allowed actors and technicians to showcase their talent. It made people realise what I am capable of, and I am always going to be grateful for that. It started with the Class of ’83. Then Aashram happened. I had always wanted to work with Prakash Jha. When he narrated the idea for the series, I thought he was going to offer me the cop’s role, but he wanted me to play the baba. I couldn’t believe it. Here I was looking for different characters, and this just fell into my lap. The series was, in many ways, the turning point of my career.

My brother always says, ‘Jaise mere liye Gadar thi, tere liye Aashram hai’. Love Hostel too let me show a different shade of the anti-hero. Though it had the more popular Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra, I still got recognition. And, now they want to make a spin-off on my character in Love Hostel (laughs). But, the magic of cinema is something else. I am seeing it right now happening with Animal. I compare OTT to IPL, which allows people to showcase their capabilities, and being in the Indian team is like being on the big screen.

In 'Animal', you play the angry mute villain, Abrar Haque. Tell us how you stepped into his shoes.

First of all, I couldn’t believe my eyes when I got a message from Sandeep Reddy Vanga. When he told me about my role, he showed a picture of me from the celebrity cricket league days. He said, ‘I want this expression of yours.’ So, a photograph from when I wasn’t working came in handy (laughs). Then, I was told Abrar was mute, and I realised he had taken away my strength… my voice. But I told myself that I have been wanting to do characters out of my comfort zone. So, I learnt sign language, and how to express rage through my eyes. I knew I would be able to create a character that people like, but I didn’t expect so much love. It’s like I am still dreaming.

Earlier, newcomers would often work in southern films before their Bollywood break. Now, many established stars, including you, have been venturing south.

I am also a newcomer. I feel like I have started my career again (laughs). I think it is creatively challenging to work in other languages. So, I am excited about it, although I can’t confirm any project yet. But I don’t want to do caricatures. I am looking for roles with substance because I want to enjoy every day being on the set.

