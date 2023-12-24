A Very Merry Mix: Check out these quirky Christmas-themed home delights

Glass Apart



Festive bells are ringing loud at Arjun Rathi Design with a new range of glass showpieces. With nimbly carved button details, a cute nose, and a hat, the blown-glass snowman sculpture, makes for a delicate ornament. There is also a glass Christmas tree shaped like a torch flame, with perfectly formed branches, while another one displays the skilful manipulation of glass strips to form a delicate cage around it.

Festive Finery

A hand-painted Mercury Buck by Potterybarn is a gorgeous Christmas tree ornament, which hangs from a jute string. Made of glass, polyester, plastic and iron with a brown finish, the charming buck wears a peppermint-striped scarf with antlers wrapped in colourful lights.

Scent of Celebration

The skillfully crafted scented soy wax Christmas candles by The Purple Pony come with a unique Gnome and Christmas tree design. These candles, available in

a selection of fragrances, including the refreshing essence of the ocean, the warm charm of oudh kalimath, the timeless elegance of English lavender, and the zesty freshness of white citrus, add to the indulgence of the season's celebrations.

Festive Finesse

Outdoor Connections's latest creation a taste-fully crafted fluted wooden bar unit-infuses a touch of seasonal charm into your open-air gatherings. Crafted with durability in mind, it combines form and function. What's more? Its simplicity makes it easy to dress up for parties.

Accents to Accentuate

The reindeer sleigh aluminium showpiece fashioned over a single piece of mango wood with tea light holders by Nestasia makes for a graceful decor accent for all occasions. Another new product is the Merry Christmas tree plate with three ceramic bowls, which are microwavable and dishwasher safe, placed on a bamboo board.

Jolly Hot Sips

The double-walled sequin glasses by Pink Pallette feature a charming Christmas tree motif in the centre. The design not only enhances the visual appeal of the drink but also ensures your hot chocolate stays warm by preventing condensation.



Seasonal Treasures

Dusaan's Christmas Bears' round boxes are stylish, sturdy and airtight. Ideal storage options for festive treats or trinkets, these come in three sizes small, medium and large. Made with metal, the beige boxes are decorated with season-themed red and green illustrations.

Glowing Statement

Christmas lights get a contemporary glint with Rosha's latest collection of limited-edition lamps. The most unique piece is the Ligero lamp, which blends modern and vintage aesthetics. The wireless lamp can be recharged and used for up to 12 hours. It also comes with a dimmer.



Crystal Splendour

The Swarovski green crystal tree is a dazzling piece adorned with 305 facets of amber, red, and yellow-coloured crystals. It makes for a statement gift. To maintain its longevity polish it with a soft, lint-free cloth or clean it using lukewarm water.

