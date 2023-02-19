Home Magazine

Window with a view: India’s first mobile exhibition ‘Hyderabad on Wheels’

Flanked by the majestic Qutb Shahi Tombs in Ibrahim Bagh in Hyderabad, stands a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus.

Flanked by the majestic Qutb Shahi Tombs in Ibrahim Bagh in Hyderabad, stands a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus. Painted white, it takes you on a magical journey into a world of images. Centuries-old rocks stacked one above the other like a Lego game somewhere near the Golconda Fort; the multi-hued chaos of the Jambagh flower market; a view of everyday life through the imposing arches of the old city gates… each window of the repurposed bus boasts a vignette of the city.

Touted as India’s first mobile exhibition, ‘Hyderabad on Wheels’ showcases 20 images—from the city’s syncretic culture, and monuments as well as its people, places and idiosyncrasies. The exhibition, which is on till the end of the year, will see images around a different theme every month. The ongoing one showcases the heritage structures of the city. Since it is free of cost, it remains accessible to people from all strata of society. The mobility factor gives an added advantage of reaching diverse audiences.

Aquin Mathews, founder and director of the Indian Photo Festival, which has collaborated on the project, calls it an opportunity to “take art to the public”. “Exhibitions generally happen in a gallery. While people do visit the galleries, the viewership is niche. With this initiative, we are trying to reach audiences beyond just the gallery-going public,” he says, and adds that they plan to take the show to spaces where children, who do not have much exposure to artistic avenues, can access it.

Telling untold stories, the mobile exhibition is unique in its idea and expansive in its impact. Vishwender Reddy, a veteran photographer who has been documenting the city’s rocks for decades and is also a part of the exhibition, appreciates the reach of the initiative.

“The exhibition is starting discussions about the city, its environment and landmarks. When children see images of rocks and debate about development versus preservation, it gives me hope that they can be a medium of both conversation and conservation. The point of art is to make people aware of their surroundings and this exhibition is doing just that,” he says.

The next stop for the bus is the smaller towns, districts and villages across Telangana, including the cities of Warangal and Adilabad. Participating photographer Saurabh Chatterjee, who is known for his idyllic shots of the city, says, “Galleries are intimidating spaces. This initiative allows art to move without boundaries.” As it chugs along from one place to another with around 800-1,000 people visiting it every day, the exhibition hopes to infuse interest in photography, one show at a time.

