Without Reservations

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Hyderabad-based Harshita M Rao was craving a vacation. Her preference was to go solo. On Instagram, as most GenZ people, the 25-year-old came across posts and stories about On Her Way, a travel company by women, for women. “I was inspired. The intention was there, and now, the motivation was pumped in as well. With a bunch of my friends, I planned an all-girls’ trip to Goa,” she says. But women travellers need local backup more than men since personal security is of prime importance. Harshita and her friends signed on On Her Way’s #LocalGalPal package, which assures a local woman will be present for all needs of the travellers. “We put together an Excel sheet with our local gal pal, lining up a crazy array of experiences in Goa,” says Rao.

Founded by 24-year-old Priyansha Mishra, On Her Way recently completed a year in existence and in the next few weeks will be going live with their first physical space for women travellers in Goa.

“I have been travelling solo since the last five years, but was constantly riddled with anxiety about my safety and hygiene. My focus is currently on the 21-35 age group,” says Mishra, who realised that most single women travelling solo face the same issues.

It prompted her to start On Her Way to encourage fearless travel among women. “I wanted to build an ecosystem that enables them to experience destinations with 100 percent confidence,” she says, adding, “Women were constantly getting in touch with us for recommendations of safe stays, but it’s hard to suggest a place where we have no control over operations. We are addressing that with the launch of our own lodging spaces.”

Priyansha Mishra

These ‘safe stays’ will be supported by the team’s pioneering project, LocalGalPal, comprising young women, who are well-versed with the location and have a wide network to tap into for anything and everything a woman traveller may need.

“They are carefully vetted and verified by us, as well as coached to offer top-notch hospitality,” says Mishra, adding that they are also equipped to handle emergencies.

For example, when Rao and her friends met with a car accident, and found it difficult to process what had happened, Mishra, who was also acting as a local resource, stepped in.

“Multiple calls to the emergency services went nowhere. I reached out to Priyansha (Mishra) who arranged an ambulance. I realised that travellers can land in trouble, and may be unprepared to deal with a crisis. It’s important to have a safety net,” she explains. It’s a good way for women to have all the fun.

