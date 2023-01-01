The Future is Here

Medha Dutta Yadav By

The ever-evolving workplace that underwent a tectonic shift in the last couple of years has now more or less settled into a kind of quiet acceptance. Hybrid is the way forward, as companies are realising that work need not be done from the office. With this greater flexibility, employee engagement and workplace values will continue to be the fields of exploration and experimentation.

Well-being Over Work

One of the biggest trends from last year continuing in 2023 will be the culture of ‘quiet quitting’. Fed up with overworking and take-work-home scenarios, employees are doing the exact opposite now—fulfilling the minimum requirements and not putting in anything extra. “Do only what is absolutely necessary”, is the motto for 2023. Taking that into account, workplaces are consciously making an effort to tackle mental health issues and burnouts. “Companies with strong empathy for their employees are embracing policies such as flexi-hours, uncapped leave policy, reward scheme for meeting health targets etc. Further, there is a strong impetus on productivity. Thus, initiatives like four-day weeks are being tested out,” says Ateendra K Singh, senior enterprise sales director of Telus International, a Canadian technology company that provides multilingual customer service to global clients.

In the backdrop of the Great Resignation, offices too have shrunk and there is greater stress on employee retention. Companies like Tata Steel, Ceat, ITC, Mahindra Finance and Forbes Marshall are offering hybrid working to keep the workforce. There are also a lot of young people, hired during the pandemic, who have never stepped into a physical office; for them work-from-anywhere is routine. “Earlier, inductions used to be a big deal in any office. The first three months were considered the most critical for longevity at the organisation. Now you don’t meet face-to-face. Today, people who have never been to a physical office are overwhelmed at the thought. Young people understand only flexibility, which companies have learnt to assimilate it in their day-to-day workings,” says Vasudev Murthy, managing partner, Focal Concepts, a Bengaluru-based consulting firm.

Even as hybrids are becoming the new normal, there is a visible hankering for returning to the office for friendships. Remote working killed impromptu conversations by focusing on structured discussions and conversations by appointment. “Any routine, executed over a long time, becomes mundane. So there is a fraction of the employee base that is longing to get back to office, missing the everyday meet-ups and camaraderie,” says Singh.

Hush-Hush Hiring

LinkedIn, in its 2022 Workplace Learning report, found that skill gaps are widening. To address the shortages, companies will be mounting upskilling and reskilling efforts this year. This will lead to quiet hiring, allowing employees to enhance their work profiles, leading to employers adding on to existing roles internally rather than recruiting new staff. The focus will be on internal talent mobility resulting in corporate ladder giving way to the corporate lattice.

This model a three-dimensional structure that extends infinitely in any direction is better suited to align with the changing needs of companies looking to reduce headcount and beef up profiles internally.

Meetings Meet Metaverse

First there was email, then came in-house chat services, which gave way to voice/video meetings, and now, immersive technologies such as metaverse, SaaS applications and analytics-based quantitative platforms are pushing the boundaries of digital workplace collaboration. Employee training and development programmes are also being adopted to incorporate these nuances. Meta’s Horizon includes a working environment known as Horizon Workrooms. Microsoft’s Mesh makes use of avatars and mixed reality to give a taste of metaverse-like functionality. Zoom is rolling out meeting rooms and whiteboards in order to provide a collaborative working platform bordering on the metaverse.

Top Trends

Respect, inclusion and equality will be the key mantras, to create a bias-free workplace

Hierarchy will take a back-seat as managers channel trust and camaraderie to inspire and empower

team members

With employees charting non-linear career paths, organisations will recruit candidates on their ability to perform, and not based on their credentials or prior experience

While 2022 was about bouncing back from the pandemic and reclaiming life, the next normal will see growth and deeper connections with people, planet and purpose. Here's how 2023 will shape how we live, work, play and interact.

