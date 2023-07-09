Into the realm of altered reality

Maithreyi Soorej By

Picture this: You are at a tropical beach. The warmth of the sun caresses your skin, and you can almost taste the salt in the air. This vivid mental imagery is an example of altered reality, a concept closely tied to the phenomenon known as reality shifting. It refers to the practice of intentionally moving one’s consciousness to desired experiences through techniques such as the Train Method, Pillow Method, Elevator Method and Julia Method.

Using scripting, visualisation and meditation, these techniques help manifest desires or simply help one escape into a realm of imagination.

Train Method

It uses visualisation (creating vivid mental images) to enter desired realities.

How to do it: Find a quiet and comfortable space. Close your eyes and imagine being on a train heading towards your desired reality. Engage your senses and emotions by picturing passing through familiar places during the ride. Once you feel the train has reached your destination, think of the conductor announcing your arrival. Step out onto the platform and open your eyes to experience the new reality.

Pillow Method

This is a simple yet powerful method, suitable for both beginners and experienced manifestors. By using the pillow you sleep on every night, it uses the power of manifestation while you rest. It combines belief, intention and visualisation to align with the energy of your desires and manifest them in your waking life.

How to do it: Relax your mind and body. Gather a pen, paper and your regular sleeping pillow. Write down your desires, while expressing gratitude as if it has already come true; repeat this script multiple times. Affirm your desired reality in your mind or out loud. Slide the paper under your pillow and go to sleep, evoking your favoured scenarios as you drift off. Repeat this process for as long as you feel necessary, typically seven-10 days, and release your desires into the universe, trusting in their natural unfolding.

Lift Method

It revolves around picturing entering a lift and selecting the floor that represents the desired reality. While the variations of the method involve counting floors or descending stairs, the core remains the same: the lift serves as a vehicle for shifting realities.

How to do it: Lie down in a position that feels relaxing and listen to soothing music or meditate for 10-15 minutes. Then, close your eyes and imagine entering a lift, with each floor representing a different reality. Trust your intuition to stop at the floor that aligns with your desired reality without the need to count. Find an open door that symbolises your new scenario and walk through it. While being in the state, assume the same lying position as your aspired self and repeat affirmations. Finally, wake up to the possibility of finding yourself in a new realm.

