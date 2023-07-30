Ramesh Ramanadham: The king of pillows

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

A game-changing idea was born from a midsummer night’s dream, or rather, a nightmare. Hyderabad’s Ramesh Ramanadham, a craft revivalist credited for producing kalamkari print on khadi commercially and giving it a new lease of life, believes he has found the key to bidding farewell to sleepless nights. The inspiration for the grass cotton pillow project—named Trina (grass in Sanskrit)—struck the 54-year-old five years ago when his wife posed a simple question: “Why do we sweat even in an air-conditioned room?” This inquiry led him to realise that conventional poly-fill pillows, generating static electricity, were contributing to sleep disorders.

In search of alternatives, Ramanadham, who was felicitated by the Telangana Government as an Eminent Personality in Handlooms and Handicrafts for 2021, turned his attention to traditional materials and practices that have withstood India’s scorching heat for centuries. By harnessing the power of locally sourced wild grass, abundant across India, he now aims to provide a sustainable solution that benefits both buyers and weavers. “When the body comes in touch with polyester, it irritates sensitive skin and can damage the nervous system in the long run. These synthetic cushions retain heat and lack absorbency, contributing to sleep disorders,” he says. His daughter, Hasmitha, encouraged him to create a grass cotton pillow as a gift for her mother. With the assistance of elderly relatives from his villages in Telangana who used grass cotton pillows, they embarked on the project.

The first prototype of the organic headrest was launched in April last year. Some samples were distributed to a select group of individuals for feedback. To date, Ramanadham has produced nearly 100 such units. Priced at `1,200, a grass cotton pillow weighs 1.8 kg. The manufacturing process, carried out by two skilled artisans, takes around 45 days to craft 30 pillows. The revivalist emphasises that this manual approach aims to create livelihood opportunities during the farming off-season, thus ensuring employment throughout the year for the workers.

But why haven’t other commercial companies explored this option? “It involves specialised skills, both in harvesting and pillow-making. Many enterprises often opt for synthetic fibres in large volumes, prioritising quick profits over the investment of time and energy,” says Ramanadham, who plans to unveil Trina on National Handloom Day (August 7), in Hyderabad. Next up is exploring the benefits of lotus silk to see if it can be used to make saris and kurtis for women on a commercial basis. “Miles to go before I sleep on Trina,” he quips.

