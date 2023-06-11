Museum of innocence: Delhi’s Children’s Museum in Siri Fort

Noor Anand Chawla By

An imposing statue of Shiva as Pashupatinath, or lord of the animals, from Chhattisgarh; a stone archway dating back to the 13th century from Delhi’s Khilji dynasty; an unusual statue of Christ dripping blood over a weeping Madonna; and the serene Gommateshwara Jain monk from Shravanbelagola in Karnataka. It would take years of travel to check these sights off a well-informed bucket list.

At Delhi’s Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Children’s Museum in Siri Fort, however, it can be done all at once. The space, which was shut down three years ago, reopened this International Museum’s Day on May 18.

the Fasting Buddha

“The museum shows our sculptural heritage from around India,” says artist Arpana Caur, who along with her mother, writer Ajeet Cour, has been instrumental in setting it up. The story began 25 years ago. On an evening walk in her neighbourhood, Arpana came across some illegal construction in the area adjoining the wall of Siri Fort. She and her friend, former Prime Minister VP Singh, took the matter to court. They won the case and the court ordered the demolition of the building, but the ASI (the land belongs to the agency by virtue of its proximity to a protected monument)decided to convert it into a museum for children.

Subsequently, Arpana and renowned archaeologist KK Mohammad of the ASI commissioned the recreation of a number of unusual sculptures from around India. Skilled sculptors from Patna were selected for the purpose. About two dozen are on display currently. These include the fifth-century Rudra Shiva from Chhattisgarh with snakes coiled round his head; the arresting Fasting Buddha with protruding ribs from Mardan, Pakistan, dating back to the third century; the detailed and weather-beaten seventh-century stone sculpture from Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, called Arjuna’s Penance; and an unusual Ekmukha Shivalinga from the second century found in Chittur, Andhra Pradesh. Plans to institute about 60 more sculptures in the gardens are in the works.

One wonders if this institution will stay relevant in a post-pandemic world where museum footfalls have reduced and the younger generation prefers interactive exhibits. Praveen Singh, Superintending Archaeologist at ASI Delhi, and the man behind the museum’s reopening, is hopeful. Highlighting the discovery of a 13th-century arch, which was found while digging a pathway from the museum, he says, “There is a lot of merit in the work we do. This arch will be an important live exhibit, which will allow us to teach children about our work around the country.” To this, Arpana adds, “There is no institution like this in India. I believe its appeal will last for years to come.”



