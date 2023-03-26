DigiQure: A dose of hope

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Akanksh Tandon was seven when he saw his best friend, Geeta, succumb to something as easily treatable as diarrhoea. Back in 1993, there was no doctor available in Madiyado village in Madhya Pradesh where they lived. Her parents were too poor to take her to the city for treatment. The traumatuic memory stayed with Tandon. Years later, when he was studying electronics engineering at NIT Bhopal, he met Saket Asati and Ankur Chourasia with whom he shared his story.

The result of all the conversations was DigiQure, a healthcare startup—through telemedicine and an app—that would ensure children like Geeta would no more die from a minor malady. The 30-somethings’ venture was born in 2020. Recently, it appeared on Shark Tank Season 2 and attracted a Rs 40 lakh investment—a small sum, but a big pat on the back.

a woman with the Saksham card

Rural areas not only lack last-mile connectivity to health services, but also do not have digital access. Tandon’s Bhopal-based platform aims to fill the gap. “We have physical ‘e-clinics’ staffed with a qualified local healthcare worker, who takes the vitals of the patient, which are sent to specialist city doctors via telemedicine software,” says Tandon.

After a video-consultion, the doctor sends a digital prescription, which is printed and handed over to the patient. To ensure complete primary care, the startup also provides medicines and lab test sample collection facilities. “Initially villagers hesitated, wondering how they can consult a doctor who isn’t physically present. But after many successful interventions, their trust in us is growing,” says Asati.

What further sets this startup apart is its healthcard subscription called ‘Saksham’ at Rs 1 per day per family (paid on an annual basis at Rs 365 for a family of four). Launched in January 2022, it has 1,800 subscriptions. “The card-holders get free consultations for a year and discounts on medicines and lab tests, making quality consultation extremely affordable for rural patients,” says Chourasia.

For such a small startup led by entrepreneurs with large ambitions, DigiQure is escalating bit by bit. From seven Madhya Pradesh villages, it expanded operations to Mizoram last October in collaboration with Ropan Digi Health, which runs an e-clinic in Aizawl. Resources being limited, it has adopted a franchise system in Fatehpur, Bihar. In rural India’s private medi-care landscape, such small bricks are for building big edifices.

